Care Management Solutions Market worth $21.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Care Management Solutions Market by Component (Software and Services), Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), End User (Payers, Providers), Application (Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2026 from USD 12.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is driven by the implementation of initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers, government initiatives and regulations promoting patient-centric care, initiatives to promote healthcare IT, rising geriatric population, and need to reduce healthcare costs are driving the growth of the care management solutions market.

The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, medical practices of all sizes are under immense pressure, and healthcare facilities worldwide have been overwhelmed by the large number of patients visiting them daily. The rising prevalence of COVID-19 has driven the demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment devices in several countries. In this regard, care management solutions have proven to be very helpful, as they allow healthcare providers to seamlessly integrate solutions, such as EHR, to healthcare payer solutions such as claims management and payment management solutions. Also, due to lockdowns and movement restrictions, the demand for electronic data transfer and claims management increased significantly in several countries in the initial months of the pandemic.

Software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of component, the care management solutions market is segmented into software and services. The software segment accounted for a larger market share of 75.1% in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of software solutions by payers and providers to reduce readmissions, increase cost-effectiveness, improve operational efficiency, enhance patient engagement, and aid data integration and analysis.

Cloud-based segment to register the highest CAGR

Care management solutions are delivered to end users through the on-premise and cloud-based modes of delivery. The on-premise solutions segment accounted for a larger market share of 64.8% in 2020. The advantages offered by the on-premise mode of delivery, such as customization of solutions, reduction in the risk of data breaches, and the ability to reuse existing servers and storage hardware, are supporting its increased adoption in the care management solutions market.

North America to Witness Significant Growth from 2021 To 2026

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the care management solutions market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increased adoption of care management solutions by healthcare providers and payers to meet the healthcare goals of better quality care and lower healthcare costs. Also, several major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US has become a center for innovation in the disease management solutions market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the care management solutions market are EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (US), Casenet, LLC (US), Medecision Inc. (US), ZeOmega Inc. (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), and Epic Systems Corporation (US).

