06.07.2021 | 17:52
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 6

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

30 June 2021 £1,312.2030 per Ordinary share

Please Note: The above NAV figure includes a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,450 shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"). As at 30 June 2021, these shares were valued at £18,730.17per share, an increase of 2.2% from the valuation of £18,331.06 per share as at the previous valuation on 31 May 2021. Funds under management at LTL at 30 June 2021 stood at £24.5 billion.

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

06 July 2021

