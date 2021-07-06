Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene (Paris:TNG) to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2021, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

175,000 shares

€ 312,618.00

In the first half of 2021, a total of:

Purchases 528,545 shares 1,354,956 998 market transactions Sales 548,545 shares 1,389,681 1,212 market transactions

It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

Cash balance of the liquidity contract: 500,000.00

At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

164,183 shares

€ 246,158.00

