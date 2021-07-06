Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global disinfectant sprays and wipes market report.

The disinfectant sprays and wipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.88% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The disinfectant sprays and wipes market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 49% between 2019 to 2026. Disinfectant sprays are anticipated to witness a significant rise in demand for various disinfecting applications and have major usage in healthcare, hospitality, and commercial spaces, among others. The disinfectant sprays market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 47% between 2019 and 2026. Alcohols play a vital role in the disinfectant product segment. The composition of alcohol is one of the most significant factors in deciding the appropriateness of product usage. Alcohol-based disinfectant sprays and wipes is expected to witness a revenue increment of USD 1.92 billion between 2019 and 2026. The growing investments in healthcare expenditure, along with the increasing number of innovative products is anticipated to boost the growth of the disinfectants market. The healthcare segment of the disinfectant sprays & wipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% between 2019 and 2026 in APAC. The indirect segment accounted for the largest share of 76% of the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market in 2019 and market value of this segment is expected to reach USD 7,344.26 million in 2026.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product, composition, end-user, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 33 other vendors

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Segmentation

The disinfectant wipes are increasingly gaining prominence among users because pre-impregnated and combination disinfectant/detergent wet wipes offer various advantages over sprays and solutions. Alcohol wipes and sprays are the most common cleaning products used by US nationals to clean hard surfaces in bathrooms and kitchens.

Alcohol plays a vital role in the disinfectant composition segment. According to the WHO, US EPA, and US CDC, alcohol-based sanitizers have proven effective against coronavirus. In addition, the emergence of various pandemics and epidemics to boost the usage of alcohol-based sanitizer.

In today's scenario, the latest cleaning chemicals used in the hospitals are formulated for cleaning purposes and disinfecting purposes. The manufacturers are adopting new technologies to introduce the latest and innovative products that comply with healthcare regulatory standards. With the evolving demographics and rising COVID-19 infections across the region, industrial users opt for branded hygiene products as a preventive solution to fight against coronavirus.

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market by Product

Sprays

Wipes

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market by Composition

Alcohol-based

Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl

Others

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market by End-User

Healthcare

Industrial

Residential

Commercial Spaces

Hospitality

Government & Others

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market by Distribution

Direct

Offline



Online

Indirect

Offline



Online

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Dynamics

The intensely competitive environment in the global disinfectant sprays & wipes market is driving players to use different marketing tools and strategies to increase their profitability and gain an edge over their counterparts. Marketing plays a pivotal role in product development by providing relevant information and thereby helps to enhance the product positioning decisions as well. Different marketing activities help in adding value to their products, thereby stimulating the effectiveness of intermediaries and consumer purchases as well. Understanding the end-user segments to cater to, along with their needs and requirements, is very much essential. With the increasing financial burden for developing newer products as well as gaining regulatory approval for the usage of the same, suppliers are focusing on the introduction of creative marketing techniques to drive changes in the product mix. Many of the advertising, as well as marketing efforts, focus on various trademarks, brands, and features of the products.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Technological Advancements & Innovations

Growth of Government Initiatives

Increasing Disease Outbreaks

Upsurge in E-Commerce Platforms

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Geography

North America accounted for the largest share in the global disinfectant sprays & wipes market in 2019 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The demand for disinfectants in the North American region is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), as well as the implementation of stringent regulations along with the favorable government initiatives related to disinfection and sterilization in the region. In addition to this, advancements in the healthcare infrastructure in Canada and the US is also expected to propel the demand for disinfectant products such as spray and wipes to clean, disinfect, and sanitize the highly touched surfaces and floors. The ease and convenience of using these products have led to a rise in their usage in various end-user application segments. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce segment in the North American region is also anticipated to propel the demand for disinfectants in the region. With the growing concept of digitalization and the increasing proliferation of social media users, the e-commerce industry is expected to witness an exponential rise in demand in North America during the forecast period.

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Nordic

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Major Vendors

Ecolab

GOJO Industries

P&G

Reckitt Benckiser

Unilever

Other Prominent Vendors

2XL Corporation

BODE Chemie

Bright Solutions

Cambridge Sensors

Contec

Cantel Medical

CarrollCLEAN

CleanWell

Diamond Wipes

Diversey

Dreumex

GAMA Healthcare

Kinnos

Kimberly-Clark

Lonza

Medline Industries

Metrex Research

Midlab

Pal International

Parker Laboratories

Safetec of America

Sani Professional

S.C. Johnson & Son

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Stepan Company

Steris

Stryker

UPS Hygiene

Vernacare

Virox Technologies

Wexford Labs

Whiteley Corporation

Zep

