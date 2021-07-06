RCI Banque: RCI BANQUE UPDATE OF NEU MTN PROGRAMME

July 6th , 2021
RCI BANQUE UPDATE OF NEU MTN PROGRAMME
RCI BANQUE updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable Medium Term Notes (NEU MTN Programme). This documentation was approved by the Banque de France is available on its website under the following link:
https://eucpmtn.banque-france.fr/public/#/liste-des-emetteurs/2f8c9dec-b611-ea11-80f7-001dd8b71ea9
Attachment
- RCI BANQUE UPDATE OF NEU MTN PROGRAMME (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b952d46a-c7d1-4a7a-bd20-408933ef848a)
RCI BANQUE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de