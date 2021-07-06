

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - New York-based investment firm Blackstone Holdings (BX) Tuesday announced that the company has agreed to buy Sphera, an environmental, social, and governance platform, from Genstar Capital for $1.4 billion.



The software is used to safeguard different companies from environmental, sustainability, operational, and other potent risks. The platform has 3000 clients in 100 countries across the world.



Eli Nagler, a Senior Managing Director of the investment firm, said: 'The increasing importance of environmental, social, governance issues to businesses globally is a key thematic investing focus for Blackstone. Sphera has established itself as a market leader in the ESG software and solutions space, and we're excited to partner with Paul and this best-in-class management team to continue to accelerate their impressive growth trajectory.'



The payment will be made through Blackstone's flagship private equity vehicle and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP will be the legal advisors to Blackstone and Evercore served as financial advisor to Genstar and the Company.



