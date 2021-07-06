Piper Sandler Co. chemicals materials investment banking group (The Valence Group) announced today that it has advised Platinum Equity on its acquisition of Solenis, a leading global producer of specialty chemicals used in water-intensive industries, from Clayton, Dubilier Rice ("CD&R") and BASF in a transaction that implies an enterprise value for Solenis of $5.25 billion.

As part of the transaction, Solenis is expected to merge with Sigura Water, an existing Platinum Equity portfolio company the firm acquired in 2019, for a total combined transaction value of approximately $6.5 billion. The combined company is expected to generate approximately $3.5 billion of revenue and serve a diverse range of customers around the world in consumer, industrial and pool water treatment markets.

The acquisition of Solenis and merger with Sigura are expected to be completed before the end of 2021, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler acted as exclusive financial advisor to Platinum Equity on the acquisition of Solenis.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $25 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 25 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 300 acquisitions.

Solenis is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including the pulp, packaging paper and board, tissue and towel, oil and gas, petroleum refining, chemical processing, mining, biorefining, power and municipal markets. The company's product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids, functional additives as well as state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems. These technologies are used by customers to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets and minimize environmental impact. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has 41 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of approximately 5,000 professionals in 120 countries across five continents. Solenis is a 2021 U.S. Best Managed Company.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Sigura is a leading provider of innovative water treatment solutions. The company maintains six production facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Africa, with 1,000 employees globally, located in all major regions. It features top consumer brands in the residential pool care market and strong positions in high-growth Industrial Municipal water markets. Key brands include HTH, Pulsar, poolife, GLB, Applied Biochemists, Leisure Time, Baquacil, BaquaSpa, Constant Chlor, Hypocal, and more.

