

After predicting the iPad Pro to feature M1 chip almost 5 months before its launch and correctly forecasting the change in iMac and its chipset, tech Cassandra, Dylandkt has recently broken silence on the next generation Apple silicon, the M2 chip.



In a tweet, the famous tipster said that the new Apple Macbook Pro and iMac will feature the M1X chipset and will be announced sometime in the third quarter of 2021. Dylan added that the new Macbook Airs will be launched in 2022 with the M2 chip drawing a conclusion that the M2 chipset will be less powerful than the M1X.



The M1X chipset is rumored to be a deca-core chip with eight cores dedicated to improving performance and two cores for improving power consumption. However, the M2 chipset will be an octa-core silicon that will feature around 10 graphics cores, improved from the seven graphics cores of M1.



According to Dylan, the new Macbook Air will come with a lighter body, MagSafe charger, and 2 USB 4 ports.



The introduction of the M1 chip was one of the biggest jumps in the tech community as the silicon could perform any task faster than all the Microsoft chips. While there are rumors of the display being LED and the omission of the touch bar, nothing can be confirmed before the official release.



