

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) said that it has officially launched the United Kingdom's most powerful supercomputer, 'Cambridge-1'. The supercomputer will allow top scientists and healthcare experts to use the powerful combination of AI and simulation to accelerate the digital biology revolution, as well as discover new medicines and advance knowledge of the human genome.



It will be one of the top 50 supercomputers worldwide and is powered by 100 percent renewable energy, the technology company said in a statement.



'Cambridge-1 will empower world-leading researchers in business and academia with the ability to perform their life's work on the U.K.'s most powerful supercomputer, unlocking clues to disease and treatments at a scale and speed previously impossible in the U.K.,' said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.



Cambridge-1 represents a $100 million investment by NVIDIA. Its first projects with AstraZeneca, GSK, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, King's College London and Oxford Nanopore Technologies include developing a deeper understanding of brain diseases like dementia, using AI to design new drugs and improving the accuracy of finding disease-causing variations in human genomes.



According to a report by an economics consulting firm Frontier Economics, Cambridge-1 has the potential to create an estimated value of about $825 million over the next 10 years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NVIDIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de