Tsodilo Resources Limited: New Drilling Results For Block 2a Confirm Significant Upgrade Potential Of The Xaudum Iron Formation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TSD)(OTCQB:TSDRF)(FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce that its advanced evaluation program on the Xaudum Iron Formation (XIF) project is progressing as planned. Drill and assay results confirm that Block 2a located 10 kilometers south of Block 1 is a continuation of the same Block 1 magnetite rich units which will result in a significant increase in the resource tonnage for the XIF project upon completion of the Block 2a drill program.

Assay Results for 10 holes drilled in Block 2a show the following:

Ten (10) evaluation drill holes were drilled within the Block 2a area of the XIF totaling 2,046.40 meters;

(10) evaluation drill holes were drilled within the area of the XIF totaling 2,046.40 meters; 1,197.70 meters of highly magnetic magnetite rich iron mineralization of the same type as seen in Block 1 were intersected;

meters of highly magnetic magnetite rich iron mineralization of the same type as seen in Block 1 were intersected; Drilling results indicate that Block 2a contains the same three magnetite resource lithological units that are seen in Block 1 with the following average grades; 35.6 % Fe is the average Block 2a grade of the major Banded Magnetite BIF unit coded MBA (inclusive of weathered material); 35.5 % Fe was the average Block 1 grade for MBA; 25.1 % Fe is the average Block 2a grade of the major Magnetite Diamictite Schist unit coded DIM (inclusive of weathered material); 20.8 % Fe was the average Block 1 grade for DIM; 25.0 % Fe is the average Block 2a grade of the minor Magnetite Garnet Schist unit coded MGS (inclusive of weathered material); 22.1 % Fe was the average Block 1 grade for MGS; These results confirm that the units in Block 2a are a continuation of the same magnetite rich iron formation 10 kilometers south of Block 1; Based on metallurgical Davis Tube Recovery (DTR) magnetic separation (P80 of 80 micron) results for Block 1, a general average high-grade iron concentrate of 66 - 67 % Fe and above can be expected from Block 2a;

Block 2a will represent a significant increase in the XIF resource tonnages as it is of a similar size to Block 1.

Assay Results

XRF assays results have been returned from ALS Chemex for ten (10) drill holes from Block 2a totaling 755 samples consisting of 1,197.70 meters of intersected mineralization showing significant magnetite rich resource material of the same type as seen in Block 1. The Company has defined a CIM compliant Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate within Block 1 of 441 million tonnes (Mt) with an average grade of 29.4% Fe, 41.0% SiO2, 6.1% Al2O3 and 0.3% P for the magnetite XIF in Block 1. The interval weighted average grades for this magnetite rich iron mineralized Block 2 units are shown in Table 1. The hole-by-hole breakdown is shown in Table 2 below. Block 2a will represent a significant increase in the XIF resource tonnage upon completion of the drilling program.

Table 1. Assay results for the 10 Block 2a drill holes. Including results for density and Magnetic Susceptibility (Mag Sus)

Geodomain Codes (Lithological Units) Total Intervals (m) Fe% SiO2% Al2O3% P% LOI% S% Density (g/cm3) Mag Sus (x10-3) MBA (Banded Magnetite BIF inclusive of weathered material) 195.2 35.61 37.82 2.89 0.262 1.66 0.029 2.90 390.5 DIM (Magnetite Diamictite Schist inclusive of weathered material) 926.6 25.11 45.57 7.72 0.237 1.13 0.021 3.01 579.4 MGS (Magnetite Garnet Schist inclusive of weathered material) 75.9 24.97 48.89 8.73 0.208 -1.21 0.070 3.30 187.7

Block 2a Drill Plan Continuation

The Company is looking to expand its XIF resource into Block 2a and these assay results represent the first 10 drill hole results from Block 2a (black crosses in Figure 1). These 10 drill holes show that the Company can expect a significant resource increase in this area. Block 2a has been split into an initial "primary area" to be drilled (green dots in Figure 1) which will result in an initial resource to coincide with the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The remaining "next stage" Block 2a planned drilling (yellow dots in Figure 1) will then be drilled.

The background of the Figure 1 map shows the First Vertical Derivative (FVD) of the ground magnetic survey data. The drill plans shown on Figure 1 will be continually reviewed and revised to ensure that they are optimal and will result in a resource to be included in mineral resource estimation (MRE) updates.

Sampling and QAQC (Quality Control and Quality Assurance)

The split mineralized core (half core) is sampled at two-meter intervals, these two-meter samples are measured for density using the Archimedean method of weighing dry and then weighing submerged in water, see Table 1 and Table 2. The density measurements are supplemented with QAQC check samples to ensure precision and repeatability of the density measurements.

The two-meter samples from the split cores are then bagged and labeled, and consigned for crushing, pulverizing (pulp creation) and XRF chemical assay. 755 samples from these holes were analyzed by ALS Chemex for XRF assay analysis, this included QAQC check samples.

All returned XRF assay results are checked that they pass QAQC before they are uploaded into the Company's drillhole database. Standards are checked against control limits; blanks are checked for contamination; and, duplicates are plotted against the original to ensure reproducibility of the process. All QAQC assays have satisfactorily passed the QAQC checks and the assay data has been uploaded into the database.

About the Xaudum Iron Formation Project

The project is located in the North-West District of Botswana and is proximate to the Namibian boarder and lies twenty-two (22) miles from the town of Divundu in Namibia. The Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi Development Corridor (previously known as the Trans-Caprivi), line linking Zambia and Namibia is planned to pass through Divundu providing access to Walvis Bay, Namibia's deep-sea port. The Company has joined the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG). Currently the portion of the corridor between Grootfontein (Namibia) to Katima Mulilo located on the Zambia border is the portion of the corridor closest to the Xaudum Iron Project. In March 2021, the Namibian Ministry of Works and Transport commissioned a Feasibility Study for the Trans-Zambezi Railway Extension Grootfontein - Rundu - Katima Mulilo. The proposed rail extension between Grootfontein and Katima Mulilo is significant to Tsodilo as the extension is planned to pass through Divundu. The feasibility study is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and its results will be considered in our Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The project is also located within forty-three (43) miles of the proposed Mucusso line to Angola's Namibe Port.

Preliminary work on the Xaudum Iron project has defined a CIM compliant Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 441 million tonnes (Mt) with an average grade of 29.4% Fe, 41.0% SiO2, 6.1% Al2O3 and 0.3% P for the Block 1 magnetite XIF.

Block 1 is a fraction of the potential XIF magnetite resource. An extrapolated exploration target has defined the XIF to be in the order of 5 to 7 billion tonnes at 15 - 40% Fe. This exploration target was generated by inversion modelling of ground magnetic geophysical data which was compared and moderated to volumes from drilling data within Block 1 and its potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature. To date, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource other than in Block 1 and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. See Press Release of 9/14/2014 on the Company's website for further details.

on the Company's website for further details. Metallurgical magnetic separation results (Davis Tube Recovery) show an average concentrate of 67.2% Fe, 4.2% SiO2, 0.5% Al2O3, 0.07% P is obtained at P80 grind size of 80 microns, although higher grades are possible at finer P80's. See Press Release of 12/17/2013 on the Company's website.

on the Company's website. Further exploration will be focused on Block 2a where the Company expects an increase in the resource.

An informational presentation of the project outlining more information can be found on the Company's website at http://www.tsodiloresources.com/i/pdf/Tsodilo-Iron-Project-Overview_May-2021_Website.pdf.

More technical information a report prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. for Gcwihaba Resources (Pty) Ltd. titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Xaudum Iron Project (Block 1), Republic of Botswana" with an effective date of August 29, 2014 and filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About ALS Chemex, South Africa

ALS is a global leader in providing laboratory testing, inspection, certification and verification solutions with a reputation for providing quality analytical services to the global mining industry in the fields of analytical chemistry, mineralogy and metallurgical testing, commodity analysis and certification.

About Tsodilo Resources Limited

Tsodilo Resources Limited is an international diamond and metals exploration company engaged in the search for economic diamond, metal deposits and industrial stone at its Bosoto (Pty) Limited ("Bosoto"), Gcwihaba Resources (Pty) Limited ("Gcwihaba") and Newdico (Pty) Ltd. ("Newdico) projects in Botswana. The Company has a 100% stake in Bosoto (Pty) Ltd. which holds the BK16 kimberlite project in the Orapa Kimberlite Field (OKF) in Botswana and the PL216/2017 diamond prospection license also in the OKF. The Company has a 100% stake in its Gcwihaba project area consisting of seven metal (base, precious, platinum group, and rare earth) prospecting licenses all located in the North-West district of Botswana. The Company has a 100% interest in its Newdico industrial stone project located in Botswana's Central District. Tsodilo manages the exploration of the Newdico, Gcwihaba, and Bosoto projects. Overall supervision of the Company's exploration program is the responsibility of Dr. Alistair Jeffcoate, Project Manager and Chief Geologist of the Company and a "qualified person" as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Table 2. Detailed XRF assay data for the interval weighted average for the 10 Block 2a drill holes. Including results for density (g/cm3) and Magnetic Susceptibility (Mag Sus x10-3). Hole ID From To Interval Geodomain Codes (Lithological Units)* Fe % SiO2% Al2O3% P % LOI% S % Density Mag Sus L9630_15 77.7 86.2 8.5 MBW 35.67 41.10 3.34 0.456 -0.27 0.023 NA NA L9630_15 86.2 96.2 10 MBA 31.41 43.42 5.82 0.581 -1.03 0.020 NA NA L9630_15 96.2 150.2 54 DIM 27.68 43.44 6.89 0.232 1.23 0.003 NA NA L9630_15 150.2 160.2 10 MBA 37.82 32.56 3.03 0.252 1.12 0.064 NA NA L9650_8 36.7 44.6 7.9 DMW 26.47 41.18 6.04 0.206 3.90 0.004 NA 121.4 L9650_8 44.6 84.6 40 DIM 25.96 44.64 7.41 0.213 1.31 0.007 NA 592.8 L9650_8 84.6 86.6 2 MGS 25.92 50.10 8.78 0.210 -1.64 0.054 NA 248.3 L9650_8 86.6 128.6 42 DIM 26.35 45.99 7.80 0.210 -0.003 0.058 NA 524.0 XIF0010E_2 32 60 28 MBW 34.59 35.50 1.82 0.209 5.19 0.003 3.20 134.1 XIF0010E_2 60 64 4 DMW 19.00 43.10 9.35 0.195 5.21 0.007 3.03 58.8 XIF0010E_2 64 70 6 MBA 33.18 36.37 2.64 0.256 4.04 0.004 3.44 229.6 XIF0010E_2 70 75 5 DIM 27.67 45.47 6.62 0.247 0.27 0.002 3.07 664.3 XIF0010W_1 9.3 38 28.70 MBW 34.35 38.39 3.12 0.206 3.06 0.005 3.01 153.0 XIF0010W_1 42 108 66 MBA 36.47 38.90 2.54 0.244 0.60 0.033 3.52 638.2 XIF0010W_1 108 201 93 DIM 23.86 46.32 8.33 0.216 0.93 0.005 3.18 718.2 XIF0011E_1 20 44 24 DMW 21.63 47.64 8.03 0.175 3.28 0.020 2.96 73.9 XIF0011E_1 44 58 14 MBA 36.97 37.36 2.49 0.252 1.27 0.008 3.53 774.2 XIF0011E_1 58 92 34 DIM 28.00 43.35 6.62 0.233 0.87 0.011 3.33 582.2 XIF0011E_1 92 112 20 MBA 35.90 36.81 4.13 0.249 0.33 0.090 3.62 509.9 XIF0013V 20 44 24 DMW 22.08 48.48 7.29 0.194 2.75 0.004 2.97 145.4 XIF0013V 44 126 82 DIM 23.71 47.17 8.55 0.204 0.59 0.013 3.21 724.6 XIF0013V 126 130 4 MBA 39.66 33.15 1.68 0.270 0.87 0.078 3.71 885.2 XIF0014V 50 66 16 DMW 27.82 43.83 6.27 0.455 1.63 0.004 3.24 72.4 XIF0014V 66 162 96 DIM 26.53 44.65 7.54 0.258 0.63 0.022 3.26 615.0 XIF0014V 170 200 30 DIM 23.81 47.35 8.83 0.197 0.55 0.034 3.25 812.4 XIF0015V 50 58 8 DMW 27.27 43.73 6.10 0.430 1.83 0.005 3.21 100.1 XIF0015V 58 172 114 DIM 24.90 45.26 7.77 0.261 1.21 0.077 3.20 579.7 XIF0015V 172 200.7 28.7 MGS 24.95 46.79 8.26 0.222 -0.51 0.035 3.35 187.3 XIF0016V 40 60 20 DMW 25.50 44.77 6.27 0.442 2.77 0.007 3.07 119.0 XIF0016V 60 140 80 DIM 25.39 45.77 7.50 0.261 0.86 0.006 3.18 605.9 XIF0016V 140 185.2 45.2 MGS 24.94 50.17 9.02 0.199 -1.64 0.094 3.40 185.3 XIF0017V 48 62 14 DMW 23.85 44.80 7.33 0.207 3.05 0.009 3.14 207.2 XIF0017V 62 200.7 138.7 DIM 24.54 45.99 8.07 0.203 1.07 0.011 3.19 686.3 *Weathered Magnetite BIF (MBW) / Magnetite BIF (MBA) / Magnetite Diamictite Schist (DIM) / Weathered Magnetite Diamictite Schist (DMW) / Magnetite Garnet Schist (MGS)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements pertaining to the use of proceeds, the impact of strategic partnerships and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals) are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward- looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, changes in equity markets, changes in general economic conditions, market volatility, political developments in Botswana and surrounding countries, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, exploration and development risks, the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration results and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration business. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

