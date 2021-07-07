BWA Group PLC - Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings
London, July 6
|7 July 2021
Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or "the Company")
Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings
BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that it has allotted a total of 2,250,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.6 pence per share, in part settlement of fees due to current Directors in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2021.
Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 12 July 2021.
Following this issue, the Directors' interests in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:
|Director
|Number of Ordinary
Shares allotted
|Resulting Ordinary
Shares held
|Resulting % of Ordinary Shares held
|Richard Battersby
|750,000
|50,993,906
|16.38
|Alex Borrelli
|375,000
|29,241,561
|9.39
|James Butterfield
|750,000
|49,669,739
|15.95
|James Hogg
|375,000
|1,550,001
|0.50
Total Voting Rights
The Company now has 311,362,891 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The figure of 311,362,891Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Company also has £301,000 of 14% Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2021 in issue ("CLNS"), convertible into a maximum of 80,803,924 Ordinary Shares if the CLNS have not been redeemed by 31 December 2021.
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
|Name
|Richard Battersby
|Alex Borrelli
|James Butterfield
|James Hogg
|Reason for notification
|Director of BWA Group plc
|Director of BWA Group plc
|Director of BWA Group plc
|Director of BWA Group plc
|Initial
|Initial
|Initial
|Initial
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|BWA Group plc
|BWA Group plc
|BWA Group plc
|BWA Group plc
|LEI
|213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
|213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
|213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
|213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
|Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
|Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
|Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB0033877555
|ISIN: GB0033877555
|ISIN: GB0033877555
|ISIN: GB0033877555
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|750,000
Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share
|375,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share
|750,000
Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share
|375,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Date of the transaction
|5 July 2021
|5 July 2021
|5 July 2021
|5 July 2021
|Place of the transaction
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
