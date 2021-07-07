NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Media Rights Agreement

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Group to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

7th July 2021

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

("Newbury Racecourse" or the "Company")

Media Rights Agreement

Newbury Racecourse today announces that it has signed a media rights agreement with Arena Leisure Racing Limited, a subsidiary of Arena Racing Corporation Limited (the "Agreement"). The Agreement will commence from 1 April 2023 and will cover all fixtures at Newbury Racecourse until 31 December 2028. As part of the Agreement, through Attheraces Limited, these fixtures will be broadcast on Sky Sports Racing, adding a valuable portfolio of prominent fixtures across both Flat and Jump racing to further enhance the broadcaster's growing output, which already includes a number of high-profile events including Royal Ascot, the St Leger and Chester's May Festival fixtures.

The Agreement covers all media rights (retail, digital, raceday data, terrestrial & international TV, media, production and access) and will replace the existing contract with Racecourse Media Group Limited which expires in respect of retail rights on 31 March 2023 and in respect of all other rights on 31 December 2023. The Agreement is anticipated to give Newbury Racecourse both commercial and strategic benefits when the deal becomes fully effective in 2024. Further, signing the Agreement secures the key media rights income stream for the Company until the end of 2028.

