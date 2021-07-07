The Australian government has awarded AUD 5 million ($3.7 million) to the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) to support hydrogen research.From pv magazine Australia Australia's federal government has allocated AUD 5 million ($3.7 million) to the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) to support hydrogen research. The national science agency will use the funds to support research exchanges, the development of collaborative tools, and the sharing of knowledge about research on hydrogen and derivatives such as ammonia. Speaking at the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...