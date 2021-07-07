

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production data for May. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to a 1 percent fall in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the yen and the greenback, it fell against the franc. Against the pound, it was steady.



The euro was worth 130.83 against the yen, 1.0925 against the franc, 0.8567 against the pound and 1.1831 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



