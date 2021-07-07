NENT Group wins Premier League rights in the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from 2022 to 2028

- Viaplay to show 380 live Premier League matches every season in the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania

- Viaplay's coverage to include world-class local commentators, experts and studio programming

- NENT Group already holds Premier League rights in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) has secured the exclusive media rights to show the Premier League, the world's best and most popular national football league, live on its Viaplay streaming service in the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from 2022 to 2028. The groundbreaking six-season deal expands NENT Group's long-term partnership with the Premier League to nine European countries, and will accelerate Viaplay's position as the home of premium streamed sports in NENT Group's newest markets.

Every season, Viaplay will show 380 live Premier League matches in the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, where fans will be able to follow star-packed and globally famous teams such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Leicester City, Everton and West Ham United each week. Viaplay's comprehensive Premier League coverage will include world-class local commentators, experts and studio programming.

The Premier League is broadcast in over 190 countries and draws the highest global TV audience of any football league. NENT Group already holds the exclusive Premier League rights in Sweden, Denmark and Finland to 2028, and from 2022 to 2028 in Norway.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO: "This is a significant step in Viaplay's expansion journey! Our long-term, streaming-led approach, combined with a multi-market perspective, allows us to be a very strong contender in acquiring, developing and innovating around the world's most prestigious sports rights. The Premier League is without doubt the crown jewel among sports properties, and we look forward to extending our successful long-term partnership to nine countries with this groundbreaking agreement."

Peter Nørrelund, NENT Group Chief Sports Officer: "For over a decade, we've delivered world-class coverage of the Premier League to Nordic fans, who are some of the most dedicated anywhere. Our experienced teams, together with the best local talents, will build on this unique heritage to take Premier League broadcasting in the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to another level - week in, week out, for many years to come."

Paul Molnar, Premier League Chief Media Officer: "The Premier League is delighted to extend its partnership with NENT Group to include an additional five territories for six seasons through to Season 2027/28. NENT Group has an exceptional track record of serving Premier League fans with outstanding coverage and - with all 380 matches available live - there will be more opportunities for fans to follow their team than ever before. We are very pleased that NENT Group has chosen the Premier League as the centrepiece of their international expansion strategy, demonstrating the enduring ability of the Premier League to capture the imagination of fans and drive business growth."

Viaplay will launch in Poland on 3 August with a unique combination of Viaplay Originals, international films and series, kids content and premium live sports such as Bundesliga, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League football, with Formula 1 from 2023. The service will come to the Netherlands in Q1 2022 with a similarly broad offering including Bundesliga football, Formula 1 and PDC darts.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group)'s Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country and in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Viaplay will launch in Poland and the US in 2021 and the Netherlands in 2022, followed by four additional markets by the end of 2023. We operate streaming services, TV channels, radio stations and production companies, and our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Headquartered in Stockholm and with a global outlook, NENT Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('NENT A' and 'NENT B').

