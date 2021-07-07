

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported total iron ore pellet production of 2.8 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2021, representing a 5% increase quarter on quarter and in line year on year, with quarterly growth reflecting the completion of pelletiser upgrade work during the prior period.



The company noted that it continues to develop its offering of direct reduction or DR 67% Fe pellets, with this pellet type representing the pathway to low-carbon steel production. In the first half of 2021, the Group signed its first long term contract for the supply of DR pellets, with further trial shipments and samples for testing dispatched to additional prospective customers.



Total sales volumes were 5.6Mt in the first half of 2021, broadly in line with production for the period, and a 9% reduction year on year as a result of the stockpile drawdown process carried out in the first half of 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOTALENERGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de