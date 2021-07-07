- (PLX AI) - Bang & Olufsen gave outlook for the new fiscal year that may be below market estimates.
- • Q4 revenue DKK 776 million
- • Q4 gross margin 41.1%
- • Q4 EBIT DKK 7 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 15 million, returning to profitability
- • Q4 free cash flow DKK 34 million
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,900-3,100 million; Carnegie expected DKK 3,000-3,300 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 2-4 million; Carnegie expected 3-5%
- • Outlook FY free cash flow DKK 0-100 million
- • CEO says will continue to focus on eight core markets, invest in product development, upgrade our ecosystem of connected products, and strengthen local sales and marketing
- • Says expect uncertainty related to the global component shortage to persist throughout the financial year
