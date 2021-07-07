WESTPAY AB: RIBHAUSE CHOOSES WESTPAY AS PROVIDER OF PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

RibHause, a leading chain of Banging burgers, wings, and sides, has, as a result of an in-depth assessment, chosen Westpay as their payment solution provider.

- I am pleased to see that our work pays off. Again, our combination of payment application, innovation, and personal support pays off. RibHause was looking for a future-proof solution that allowed them to add new alternative payment solutions on-demand. They are in good hands, and we will walk the extra mile to support them on their journey, says Michael Carlqvist, Senior Sales Manager at Westpay.

- Our customers are searching for a 360 experience. Westpay had the right solution that simplifies not only our customer's payments but also our administration. Their overall customer value was the tipping point that made us choose Westpay, says Johan Björklund at RibHause.





Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

