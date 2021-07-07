

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L), a specialist professional recruitment company, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter group gross profit climbed 85.6 percent to 219.7 million pounds from 118.7 million pounds last year. The increase was 94.1 percent on a constant currency basis.



Compared to the pre-covid 2019, gross profit increased 2 percent.



Gross profit per fee earner went up 15 percent on the same period in 2019.



Gross profit from EMEA climbed 69.5 percent from last year, and the growth in Asia Pacific was 79.8 percent, in Americas 115.8 percent, and in UK was 136.1 percent.



Looking ahead for the full year, the company now projects operating profit to be within the range of 125 million pounds to 135 million pounds.



The company previously said it expects full year operating profit to be within the range of 90 million pounds - 100 million pounds.



