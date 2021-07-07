Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of June 21, 2021, Medi-Call Inc. ("Medi-Call") is fully incorporated into Datametrex and posed for growth with private telemedicine.

Medi-Call, founded by Dr. Omar Sharif, is a fully integrated telemedicine company within a mobile platform and is a first mover in the health sector that offers "on-demand" medical services via geo-located physicians in real-time. Medi-Call can dispatch appropriate medical attention physically to clients in real-time to their homes and/or places of work as well as provide telehealth follow-ups.

The Medi-Call mobile platform allows for online, encrypted and virtually enabled medical consultations. For the first time, patients will be able to track the progress of their health care provider in real-time through our online platform. Physicians will be able to re-assess patients for clinical deterioration and prevent readmission to a hospital due to chronic conditions.

Combined with Datametrex AI technology, Nexa Intelligence, Medi-Call will be able to identify patients and reach those in greatest need of medical services quickly and efficiently, leading to improved health care management, significantly reduce wait times and quicker diagnoses. Patients will be able to register for Medi-Call using a subscription-based mobile app in a few easy steps.

The global telemedicine market size was USD 41.63 billion in 2019. The global impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented and staggering, with telemedicine witnessing a positive demand shock across all regions amid the pandemic. Based on our analysis, the global market will exhibit a stellar growth of 91.7% in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 79.79 billion in 2020 to USD 396.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.8% in the 2020-2027 period.

(Sourced online - accessed July 3, 2021- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/telemedicine-market-101067 )

Dr. Omar Sharif, President of Medi-Call Inc., stated: "This is an exciting stage for Medi-Call to be rolling out services. Since our inception, we have developed what I think is an unbelievably valuable healthcare tool in the med-tech space. Patients are lacking access to healthcare and Medi-Call will make a big difference in their lives. We have just added an amazing amount of support from Datametrex. It made sense to team up with them to roll out telemedicine services and locations in BC and eventually across Canada. The demand for digital health services has emerged as a powerful new industry and healthcare model for doctors like me in diagnosing patients promptly and efficiently."

Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company, stated: "We are thrilled with our partners and team to have been able to complete the acquisition of Medi-Call. The delivery of online medical consultations is a sector that is growing exponentially, in it we see continued growth, revenue and profit."

About Medi-Call Inc.

Medi-Call is an enhanced telemedicine company providing technology-driven e-health or m-health care services including prescriptions, launching initially in British Columbia, and then expanding across Canada. The objectives of Medi-Call, include making health care accessible to people who live in rural or isolated communities and make services more readily available or convenient for people with limited time, mobility, or transportation choices. Medi-Call is driven to improve coordination and communication of treatment among members of a health care team and its patients.

For additional information on Medi-Call and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.medicallmd.ca/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

