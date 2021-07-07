Riksgälden: Deficit for Swedish central government in June 2021

Deficitfor Swedish central government in June2021

Swedish central government payments resulted in a deficitof SEK 34.0 billion inJune. It was a smaller deficit than the Debt Office's forecast, where the deficit was estimated at SEK 35.3 billion. The difference is explained by the Debt Office's net lending being lower than expected, which counteracted that the primary balance was also lower than forecast.

The primary balance was SEK 1.7 billion lower than the forecast. This is mainly due to the fact that tax income was approximately SEK 3.7 billion lower than estimated. At the same time, however, payments from several authorities, including the National Agency for Education and Sida, were lower than expected, which was partly offset by the fact that the EU fee was higher than estimated.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 2.7 billion lower than forecasted. This is mainly due to higher deposits from the Swedish Pensions Agency.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.2 billion lower than forecasted.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of June 2021, central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 98.9 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 227 billion at the end of June.

The outcome for July 2021 will be published on August 6 at 9.30 a.m.

The preliminary date for publishing new forecasts for 2021-2023 is October 27.

Budget balance and central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome Forecast Deviation Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Budget balance -33 997 -35 255 1 258 1 259 -98 858 Net borrowingrequirement 33 997 35 255 -1 258 -1 259 98 858 Primary balance3 37 554 35 865 1 690 4 065 107 953 Net lending to agencies etc.4 -7 590 -4 879 -2 711 -4 593 -20 846 Interest payments on central government debt 4 033 4 269 -236 -732 11 751 - Interest on loans in SEK 3 954 4 114 -160 -577 14 074 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -53 -29 -25 -22 -670 - Realised currency gains and losses 132 184 -51 -133 -1 653 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast. 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/statistics/statistics-on-central-government-borrowing/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

The Debt Office published their latest forecast on the Swedish economy and central government borrowing on 27 May: Forecast and analysis 2021:2

