AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN DEALING DATE: 06/07/2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3278.5876 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5266271 CODE: PR1J =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 115880 EQS News ID: 1216178

July 07, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)