Wineapp will deliver your wine chilled within 20 min or give your money back(1)

UK's largest on-demand wine app halves next-day delivery fees and pledges to refund late on-demand arrivals

LONDON, July 7, 2021/PRNewswire/ --- Wineapp, the UK's largest on-demand fine wine delivery app with over 800 wines, spirits and craft beers, today announces a 20 min delivery guarantee to Londoners. Wineapp is also reducing its UK-wide delivery fees, as well as minimum order qualifying for free delivery, by 50% to ensure wine lovers across the UK have quick access to hundreds of fine wines at retail prices.

Wine in 20 min or your money back

The new delivery guarantee will provide Londoners in Wineapp's on-demand zone with extra peace of mind. Wine lovers can rest assured their favourite bottle will reach them in 20 minutes, or their delivery fee[2] will be refunded in full. On top of that, they will be offered two months of free delivery on all orders.

Marco Nardone, Founder & CEO, Wineapp: "As a small team of passionate entrepreneurs who have worked together for over seven years, we challenged ourselves to build tech that changed the world of wine, and the way we access it at home. At the beginning, our entire team - developers included - spent most of their time calling up customers every day to get feedback and say thank you. We took that feedback and made what we believe is the world's best app for wine delivery.

Hyper fast delivery until midnight means you don't need to plan in advance to enjoy a nice glass at home. With our large selection of alcohol including wines, beers & spirits, your choice is certainly not limited. The real beauty is in the way we make understanding wine easy through our app. Simplified taste tags, food pairing and our proprietary algorithms match wines to your taste profile. It means you can be a either wine novice or an expert, you're always going to find something you'll love. Stay tuned for more - we're soon introducing a wine scanner feature with hundreds added to our portfolio.

Smaller fees, more wine

The app also delivers nationwide for those currently outside of the on-demand zones in London, and the minimum order for free next-day delivery has been halved too. From today, all orders over £50 will come with free next day delivery.[3]

The delivery fee for any next-day orders below £50, has been reduced by over 50% to just £2.45. With the increased value, Wineapp users everywhere can savour a restaurant-quality glass of red, white, rosé or sparkling at retail prices.

81% of Wineapp customers are return customers

Open seven days a week,[4] Wineapp sells bottles found on the menus of London's top restaurants from fine dining spots including Zuma, Nobu and The Ritz, to chains like Côte Brasserie. People can enjoy the same fine wine from the comfort of their own homes, with the difference being the price drop: all wines are at retail prices. Tailored to make wine shopping simple and informative, Wineapp offers a choice of over 550 bottles of fine wine, including bitesize information on the vineyard and flavours, as well as 300+ craft beers, specialist spirits and artisanal foods.

The nation's call for on-demand has doubled[5] in the past year alone, and Wineapp's 81% retention rate shows that it's the perfect solution for the British wine community. With an average 120% QoQ sales growth since its launch in February 2019, Wineapp is continuing to expand its portfolio and on-demand delivery coverage.

Availability

About Wineapp

Headquartered in London, UK, Wineapp is the UK's largest on-demand wine delivery service. Offering fine wine at affordable prices with hyper-fast 20 minute delivery, customers have access to a large variety of over 550 red, white, rose and sparkling wines, as well as 300+ craft beers, specialist spirits and artisanal foods. The intuitive app uses AI to determine user preferences via quizzing and smart filters, and offers customer ratings, expert reviews, and content directly from wine producers to educate and assist customers in choosing their perfect bottle. Delivered chilled for immediate enjoyment in 20 minutes across London and next day across the UK. For further information, see www.wineapp.com.

[1] In the current on-demand zones across London: E1, E14, E2, E3, E5, E8, E9, EC1, EC1A, EC2, EC3, EC4, N1, N16, N19, N33NB, N4, N5, N6, N7, NW1, NW10, NW116LR, NW3, NW5, NW6, NW8, NW86NB, NW86NH, SE1, SE10, SE11, SE14, SE14TQ, SE15, SE16, SE17, SE21, SE22, SE24, SE27, SE5, SE8, SW1, SW10, SW11, SW12, SW15, SW16, SW17, SW18, SW19, SW1X0AE, SW1Y5ES, SW2, SW3, SW4, SW5, SW6, SW7, SW8, SW9, W1, W10, W11, W12, W14, W2, W4, W6, W8, W9, WC1, WC2. Zones are expanding every month.

[2] £3.95 on-demand delivery (free for orders over £50)

[3] Order by 3pm

[4] 11am - 11pm all year except Christmas Day. Fridays & Saturdays open until midnight.

[5] Amazon 2020 results (Read more: https://s2.q4cdn.com/299287126/files/doc_financials/2020/q2/Q2-2020-Amazon-Earnings-Release.pdf?ots=1&ascsubtag=%5b%5dvg%5bp%5d21112409%5bt%5dw%5br%5dgoogle.com%5bd%5dD)

