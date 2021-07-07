

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased in May, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 102.6 in May from 103.8 in April. In March, reading was 102.4.



The coincident index decreased to 92.7 in May from 95.3 in the previous month.



This was the lowest since February, when the reading was 89.9.



The lagging index declined to 99.3 in May from 100.8 in the prior month. In March, the index was 93.7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de