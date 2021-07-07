

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices rose for the fifth month in a row in June, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The wholesale price index grew 11.2 percent year-on-year in June, following a 10.9 percent rise in May.



Prices for scraps and residual materials accelerated 98.8 percent annually in June and those of rubber and plastics surged 67.6 percent. Prices for iron and steel, and other petroleum products grew by 71.4 percent and 46.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 1.4 percent in June, after a 1.7 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

