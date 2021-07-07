The polysilicon maker, which is disposing of the solar farms managed by its New Energy business to pay down debt, is preparing to pay more than RMB1.2 billion to buy a minority stake in a subsidiary it already owns the rest of.Heavily-indebted Chinese polysilicon maker GCL-Poly is poised to hand over RMB1.22 billion (US$189 million) for a less-than-6% stake in a subsidiary it owns the rest of. Despite the travails the company has endured this year - with trading in GCL stock still suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pending publication of its overdue 2020 figures - GCL said yesterday it ...

