Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-07-07
|Name
|TEKNISKA VERKEN LINKOPING AB
|Isin
|SE0013104478
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-09-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-07-07
|Name
|VATTENFALL AB
|Isin
|?XS0371797522?
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-06-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-07-07
|Name
|LANTMANNEN EK FOR
|Isin
|SE0013102159
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2026-04-27
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-07-07
|Name
|INDUTRADE AB
|Isin
|SE0010599431
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-02-25
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-07-07
|Name
|INDUTRADE AB
|Isin
|SE0010921197
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-02-23
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-07-07
|Name
|SANDVIK AB
|Isin
|SE0002761825
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2024-02-06
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
