Mittwoch, 07.07.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2021 | 11:41
Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-07-07
NameTEKNISKA VERKEN LINKOPING AB
IsinSE0013104478
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-09-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-07-07
NameVATTENFALL AB
Isin?XS0371797522?
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-06-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-07-07
NameLANTMANNEN EK FOR
IsinSE0013102159
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2026-04-27
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-07-07
NameINDUTRADE AB
IsinSE0010599431
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-02-25
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-07-07
NameINDUTRADE AB
IsinSE0010921197
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-02-23
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-07-07
NameSANDVIK AB
IsinSE0002761825
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2024-02-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

SE0013104478


