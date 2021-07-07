DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLIM LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.334 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7046357 CODE: CLIM LN ISIN: LU1563454310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLIM LN Sequence No.: 115900 EQS News ID: 1216254 End of Announcement EQS News Service

