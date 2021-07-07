Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Receives Purchase Order For Five Vehicles From Joseph Holdings

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has received a purchase order valued at approximately $400,000 from Joseph Holdings, Inc. ("Joseph Holdings") for three trucks and two vans. In June 2021, Envirotech announced that it had entered into a Factory Authorized Representative ("FAR") Agreement with Joseph Holdings, allowing the Barbados-based company specializing in waste management services, to promote, sell and service Envirotech products throughout the Caribbean. The Company expects to deliver the vehicles in the third quarter of 2021.

"This order is a promising start to our FAR relationship with Joseph Holdings and we're pleased to have this opportunity to begin providing our innovative, high-quality, conventional and special purposed electric vehicles to the Caribbean market," said Envirotech Vehicles' CEO Phillip Oldridge. "As they expand their operations in the region, we look to Joseph Holdings as a valued partner, with the longstanding customer base and leasing capabilities to also enable Envirotech to establish our market presence. We look forward to growing this partnership as we mutually pursue opportunities to capitalize on the increasing demand for EV commercial and last-mile vehicles."

Joseph Holdings, through companies it owns and manages, is one of the largest providers of waste management and construction services in Barbados and the Caribbean. Joseph Holdings has a nine-year plan to invest in environmentally friendly infrastructure, vehicles and processes to help provide their waste handling solutions. In addition, Barbados recently announced its goal to become a fossil-fuel-free economy by 2030.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

About Joseph Holdings, Inc.

Joseph Holdings, Inc is a member of the Jose Y Jose Group of companies which is the largest group specializing in the waste management field in Barbados and in the Caribbean.

Joseph Holdings and the group it manages, offers Caribbean communities comprehensive services that include skip services, septic services, trenchless pipe/sewer line repairs, commercial construction including large scale earth moving equipment and concrete service, equipment rentals and waste diversion and recycling services including composting. We are also swiftly moving toward renewable energy solutions.

As part of our overall corporate strategy, we are constantly guiding our businesses toward activities that will either bring us closer to completing/closing the cycle of our "impact of business", on our operating environments. Over the next 9 years, Joseph Holdings will invest heavily into answering the call of the Paris Agreement to implementing new/better waste handling solutions that ultimately contribute to the Caribbean achieving its green goals.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Telephone: 203.972.9200

Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205

Email: mike.m@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654459/Envirotech-Vehicles-Receives-Purchase-Order-For-Five-Vehicles-From-Joseph-Holdings