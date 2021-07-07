NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 6 July 2021 were: 930.06p Capital only 936.91p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 60,000 ordinary shares on 6th July 2021, the Company has 95,025,391 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.