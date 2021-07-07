

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales rose in May after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The retail sales value increased 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, after a 0.1 percent fall in April. In March, sales grew 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales value rose a 13.3 percent in May, after a 30.4 percent growth in the previous month.



Food sales declined 2.0 percent monthly in May, while non-food product sales grew 2.0 percent.



In volume terms, retail sales gained 0.4 percent on month in May, after a 0.3 percent rise in April. The annual growth eased to 14.1 percent from 31.5 percent a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

