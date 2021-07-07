Anzeige
WKN: 164682 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
07.07.2021 | 13:16
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 7

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")
"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 30 June 2021 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total
Assets
Naspers Limited6.82%
Gazprom6.41%
Sberbank5.61%
Lukoil Holdings5.16%
Al Rajhi Bank4.28%
The Saudi National Bank4.12%
Norilsk Nickel3.81%
Qatar National Bank3.42%
Yandex3.13%
Saudi Telecom2.87%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 June 2021 was as follows:

Russia33.24%
South Africa26.02%
Saudi Arabia16.64%
Poland4.82%
United Arab Emirate4.31%
Qatar3.42%
Turkey2.75%
Netherlands2.32%
Hungary1.75%
Greece1.48%
Kuwait0.98%
Czechia0.77%
Cash & Equivalent1.50%

For any enquiries please contact:
Quill PR+44 (0)20 7466 5050
Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"): 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

© 2021 PR Newswire
