Nowack boasts a strong sports and entertainment background driving revenue-generating partnerships for Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - GameOn Entertainment Technologies (CSE:GET) ("GameOn' or" or the "Company"), the leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with interactive, social experiences around sports, TV and live events, is pleased today to announce Ryan Nowack as Vice President of Partnerships.

Nowack joins GameOn after nearly seven years at The Madison Square Garden Company, where he most recently served as Director of Marketing Partnership Sales. The Madison Square Garden Company owns properties including Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers and Radio City Music Hall.

"I'm thrilled to join GameOn to spearhead new partnerships and drive revenue, while delivering value for our partners and making live sports and entertainment more engaging and rewarding for fans," Nowack said.

During his tenure with The Madison Square Garden Company, Nowack helped facilitate deals with IKEA, Jagermeister, UNIQLO, Talbots and Motorola Solutions. He joined The Madison Square Garden Company in November 2014 as Coordinator of Team Sales before being promoted to Manager of Team Partnership Sales in 2016. Prior to joining the MSG team, Nowack worked in strategic marketing and partnerships at LeadDog Marketing Group, now part of CSM Sports & Entertainment.

"Having validated our product with global partners, we're excited to scale our efforts with key personnel in leadership roles," said Matt Bailey, CEO of GameOn. "Ryan fits that bill perfectly. I'm excited to see him drive revenue as we continue to power the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative predictive gaming technologies," said Bailey.

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center) and board members J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). The Company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol 'GET' on June 1, 2021, and recently announced an exclusive partnership with Indian entertainment super app MX Player that will introduce cricket prediction games for mobile.

GameOn also announces that it has retained Digitonic Ltd., an arm's-length party to the Company and a leading investor relations and mobile marketing firm based in Glasgow, Scotland, to provide marketing services focused on the North American markets. Under the agreement, Digitonic is to provide content creation, distribution, and advertising services in North America. The Company agrees to pay the service provider up to US$150,000 over a one-month period.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) powers the best content in the world with the most innovative predictive gaming technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment.

