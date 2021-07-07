

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Tuesday reported 24033 new coronavirus infections, an unusual surge in cases in recent weeks.



However, considering the fact that only 5528 new cases were reported on the previous day, it can be the result of a carryover attributed to reporting delays on weekends and holidays.



Both the figures are far different from the 7-day average of 12914.



With this, the national total number of cases has increased to 33,747,198, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With an additional 338 deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total COVID death toll in the country reached 605,905. The seven-day COVID fatality average is 214.



California, which is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, reported the most number of cases - 2343 on Tuesday.



A total of 3,824,756 cases have been reported in the state, while 63,685 people have died due to the disease there.



A total of 29,145,285 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



A total of 331,214,347 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 182,714,064 people have received at least one dose.



157.6 million people, or 47.5 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



78.6 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



Meanwhile, CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended that everyone aged 12 and older must get a vaccine against the coronavirus.



The benefits of vaccination in preventing illness and death outweigh the rare risk of heart inflammation after vaccination, CDC said in its latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).



An elevated risk for myocarditis was observed among some people who received the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in males aged 12-29 years.



'Continued use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in all recommended age groups will prevent morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 that far exceed the number of cases of myocarditis expected,' the report says. It recommends that information regarding the risk for myocarditis with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines should be disseminated to providers to share with vaccine recipients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

