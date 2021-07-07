

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation eased in June, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics revealed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices rose 1.89 percent year-on-year in June, after 2.48 percent increase in May. Economists had forecast a 2.3 percent increase.



The indices for fuels and lubricants surged 27.78 percent due to a relatively lower comparison base and the index for transportation fees rose 15.0 percent due to the increase in airfares.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices rose 1.36 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index gained 0.22 percent mainly because of higher vegetable prices due to heavy rain.



For the first half year of 2021, the CPI increased 1.47 percent over the same period of previous year.



Data showed that wholesale prices grew 0.53 percent monthly and grew 10.74 percent annually in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

