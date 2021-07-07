Monarch Gold Corp.: Monarch Intersects High-Grade Gold on Its Beaufor Property, Including 119 G/T AU over 0.5 M (1.64 Feet), 56.1 G/T AU over 0.8 M (2.62 Feet) and 45.6 G/T AU over 0.75 M (2.46 Feet)

- Near-mine underground exploration drilling yields multiple high-grade gold intersections.
- High-grade results include 119.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m, 56.1 g/t Au over 0.8 m and 45.6 g/t Au over 0.75 m.
- The 42,500-metre drilling program is ongoing, with four drills underground and one on surface.
- Monarch has initiated exploration drilling testing the area below the lower most level of the mine.
- First-ever Beaufor mine block model mineral resource estimate under way.
MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / MONARCH MINING CORPORATION ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX:GBAR) (OTCQX:GBARF) is pleased to announce additional results from its 2020?2021 42,500-metre exploration diamond drilling program on its wholly-owned Beaufor Mine gold project, located 20 kilometres east of Val-d'Or, Québec. The results include several high-grade assays, including 119.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m within a wider zone of 18.93 g/t Au over 3.5 m, 56.1 g/t Au over 0.8 m within a wider zone of 29.53 g/t Au over 1.78 m and 45.6 g/t Au over 0.75 m within a wider zone of 27.60 g/t Au over 1.65 m, as Monarch continues to test for potential resources in proximity to the historical mine.
The Beaufor Mine initially began commercial production in the early 1930s and over the years has produced over 1.1 million ounces of gold. The mine is currently on care and maintenance, which has given Monarch an opportunity to drill-test targets throughout the mine area. In June 2020, the Corporation initiated a 42,500-metre diamond drilling program to test two types of targets: the areas around historical high-grade intersections near the existing underground infrastructure, and isolated resource blocks, which are typically defined by a single drill intersection. Both of these 'near-mine' targets can often be tested from the existing underground workings, generally by holes less than 200 metres long. Currently, 275 holes are planned or are already being drilled at 25-metre centres. If positive results are received, additional holes will be drilled to allow the zones in question to be converted into reserves and included in a future mine plan.
Assay results have been received for a total of 162 holes (19,394 m), representing roughly 46% of the planned metres of drilling. High-grade results previously reported from the program included 783 g/t Au over 0.2 m and 293 g/t Au over 0.5 m (see press release dated October 1, 2020), 35.87 g/t Au over 9.8 m (see press release dated January 19, 2021) and 187 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 151.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m (see press release dated April 29, 2021).
Since the last reported results, the Corporation has drilled 42 additional underground exploration holes (4,928 m). The best results are shown in Table 2 below and illustrated in the attached figures. Several of the holes have multiple intersections due to the stacked nature of the mineralization. The intersection widths reported are core lengths and high-grade intersections have not been capped, as the vein interpretation and statistics have not been finalized for the zones.
Figure 1: Beaufor property recent assay results (longitudinal view looking N)
Figure 2: Beaufor property recent assay results (sectional view looking NW)
Near-mine exploration drilling is ongoing, with four drill rigs underground and one on surface. The focus remains high-grade composites that are open along strike and existing resource blocks that contain sufficient room for expansion. The Corporation is also pleased to report that the exploration drift at the lower-most level of the mine is progressing well and the first drill station has been established. An underground drill has been mobilized to the first station and will start drill-testing the continuity of the mineralization below the lower-most level of the mine this month.
The BBA Inc. mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Beaufor mine is in progress. This new resource estimate will incorporate much of the current 2020-2021 drilling program and will represent the first block model resource estimate for the Beaufor mine.
'The drill results continue to meet and even beat our expectations,' said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. 'All the pieces of the puzzle put in place since we purchased the Beaufor mine back in 2017, starting with our initial 3D modelling and targeting, followed by a significant near-mine exploration drilling program with consistent high-grade results and our upcoming block model mineral resource estimate, are starting to come together.'
Sampling consists of sawing the drill core into equal halves along its main axis and shipping one of the halves to ALS Canada in Val-d'Or, Quebec, and AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario, for assaying. The samples are crushed, pulverized and assayed by fire assay, with atomic absorption finish. Samples exceeding 10.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using the gravity method and samples containing visible gold are assayed using the metallic screen method. Monarch uses a comprehensive QA/QC protocol, including the insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates.
The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christian Tessier, P.Geo., the Corporation's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Beaufor
The Beaufor Mine is located within the Bourlamaque Pluton at the eastern contact with the Dubuisson Formation. The Bourlamaque Batholith, a synvolcanic intrusion, is a major geological feature of the Val-d'Or mining camp. It is a quartziferous granodiorite cut by fine-grained diorite dykes. Gold mineralization occurs in veins associated with shear zones dipping moderately south. Mineralization is associated with quartz-tourmaline-pyrite veins resulting from the filling of shear and extension fractures. Gold-bearing veins show a close association with mafic dykes intruding the granodiorite. A National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate for the Beaufor Mine property was prepared for Monarch Mining in December 2020 by Carl Pelletier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc., and John Langton, P. Geo., JPL GeoServices Inc. The mineral resource estimate is listed in the table below.
Table 1: 2020 mineral resource estimate for the Beaufor Mine
|Category
Tonnes
Grade (g/t Au)
Gold (ounces)
|Measured
121,000
5.62
21,900
|Indicated
310,100
7.10
70,800
|Total M+I
431,100
6.68
92,700
|Inferred
134,600
6.96
30,100
Mineral Resource Estimate notes:
- The independent and qualified person for the 2020 MRE, as defined by NI 43-101, is Carl Pelletier, P.Geo. (InnovExplo Inc.), and the effective date is December 18, 2020.
- These mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The mineral resource estimates follow CIM Definition Standards and Guidelines.
- A capping of 68.5 g/t Au on assays was applied for zones 8, B, M, M1 and Q, and 34.25 g/t for all other zones. The DDH intercepts (min. 2.4 m) were capped at 16.5 g/t.
- The estimate method was polygonal on cross-sections with a minimum width of 2.4 m using a density of 2.75 t/m 3 for the 63 mineralized zones.
- Measured resource polygons extend 8 m above and below development and up to 10 m laterally. Indicated resource polygons extend up to 20 m from DDH intercepts, along dip and along strike and a minimum of 2 polygons need to be in contact. Inferred resource polygons extend up to 40 m from DDH intercepts, along dip and along strike where a drill spacing ranges from 20 m to 40 m and/or in areas of isolated drill holes where mineralization is known.
- The reasonable prospect for an eventual economical extraction is met by having a reasonable minimum width for the polygons, a cut-off grade of 3.20 g/t Au, application of constraining volumes on the blocks (potential underground scenario) below a 30 m crown pillar. The cut-off grades inputs are: a gold price of USD1,612/oz, a CAD:USD exchange rate of 1.34; a mining cost of $100/t for the long hole method and $145/t for the room and pillar method; a processing cost of $50/t; and G&A and environment of $13/t and includes the royalty of 1.0% and a refinery charge of $5/t. The cut-off grades should be re-evaluated in light of future prevailing market conditions (metal prices, exchange rate, mining cost, etc.).
- Results are presented in situ. Ounce (troy) = metric tons x grade / 31.10348. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest hundred. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.
- InnovExplo Inc. is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issue that could materially affect the mineral resource estimate.
About Monarch
Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four advanced projects, including the fully permitted past-producing Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other advanced assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch's wholly owned and fully permitted Beacon 750 tpd mill. Monarch owns 28,725 hectares (287 km 2 ) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host 588,482 ounces of combined measured and indicated gold resources and 329,393 ounces of combined inferred resources.
Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Table 2: Beaufor Mine significant assay results
Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Width* (m)
Au (g/t)
20-125-69
102.7
105
2.30
8.05
Incl.
103.7
104.35
0.65
24.60
20-133-72
33.9
34.4
0.50
22.30
BEU-20-15-007
53.75
54.5
0.75
23.80
BEU-20-30-002
60.6
61.1
0.50
19.70
BEU-20-30-003
53.55
55.2
1.65
27.60
Incl.
54.45
55.2
0.75
45.60
BEU-21-10-005
100.95
103.8
2.85
5.57
BEU-21-10-011
82.0
83.78
1.78
29.53
Incl.
82.0
82.8
0.80
56.10
BEU-21-10-012
108.6
109.1
0.50
15.10
BEU-21-10-014
17.7
19.2
1.50
29.70
BEU-21-10-014
36.7
37.2
0.50
55.80
BEU-21-10-015
26.1
26.6
0.50
38.20
BEU-21-10-015
36.05
36.55
0.50
25.00
BEU-21-12-001
25.8
26.3
0.50
17.90
BEU-21-12-003
147.5
150.65
3.15
5.52
Incl.
147.5
148.7
1.20
12.00
BEU-21-12-004
132.0
133.0
1.00
8.75
Incl.
132.0
132.5
0.50
13.60
BEU-21-12-004
142.0
145.5
3.50
18.93
Incl.
144.0
144.5
0.50
119.00
BEU-21-15-014
3.4
4.8
1.40
18.70
BEU-21-15-014
12.0
12.5
0.50
14.70
BEU-21-15-014
20.4
20.9
0.50
18.20
BEU-21-15-014
27.3
28.8
1.50
8.27
Incl.
28.3
28.8
0.50
15.80
BEU-21-15-014
38.8
39.4
0.60
31.80
BEU-21-20-011
6.85
7.35
0.50
13.10
BEU-21-30-005
54.6
56.4
1.80
24.15
BEU-21-30-006
65.35
65.85
0.50
13.60
BEU-21-30-013
83.6
84.6
1.00
9.46
BEU-21-30-029
91.75
92.75
1.00
11.40
Table 3: Beaufor Mine drill hole location
Hole
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Az
Dip
Length
20-116-125A
2048.279
3253.518
2256.27
29
-18
82.4
20-125-69
2117.114
3202.596
2739.927
220
-3
174.9
20-133-72
2184.8
3166.768
2739.214
72
-60
131.5
BEU-20-15-007
2362.249
3051.656
2596.228
211
-76
214.3
BEU-20-17-009
1811.965
3474.44
2519.488
261
8
210.2
BEU-20-17-010
1811.339
3474.667
2519.882
258
4
205
BEU-20-17-011
1921.716
3318.44
2517.905
74
-57
102.1
BEU-20-30-002
2032.256
3229.841
2251.44
325
-61
88.2
BEU-20-30-003
2036.404
3228.737
2251.055
50
-59
91
BEU-21-08-002
2049
3648
2798
128
15
100.7
BEU-21-10-005
2116.982
3202.788
2739.538
223
-17
144.6
BEU-21-10-009
2209.071
3474.529
2740.371
22
40
215
BEU-21-10-010
2209.062
3474.585
2740.249
20
38
202.5
BEU-21-10-011
2149
3504
2740
213
22
156.1
BEU-21-10-012
2149
3504
2740
219
37
151.5
BEU-21-10-013
2110.05
3618.359
2737.238
333
-36
54
BEU-21-10-014
2124.144
3654.079
2736.531
333
-46
55.5
BEU-21-10-015
2123.955
3654.503
2737.377
333
-17
57.7
BEU-21-12-001
2237
3194
2673
142
50
212.5
BEU-21-12-003
2025.347
3327.479
2672.85
182
31
183
BEU-21-12-004
2025.329
3327.774
2673.084
181
41
181.8
BEU-21-15-009
2362.013
3052.04
2596.274
268
-79
161
BEU-21-15-011
2028.128
3255.221
2595.719
13
-10
82.1
BEU-21-15-012
2028.247
3255.047
2595.004
19
-40
128.3
BEU-21-15-013
2028.653
3255.093
2595.763
19
-40
94.8
BEU-21-15-014
2104.718
3293.553
2594.458
13
-57
46.6
BEU-21-15-015
2128.971
3347.104
2593.948
325
-40
35.5
BEU-21-15-016
2129.951
3346.995
2593.891
20
62
31
BEU-21-15-017
2199.086
3598.054
2592.662
61
-8
66.3
BEU-21-15-019
2176.669
3635.192
2592.529
335
-11
61.1
BEU-21-15-020
2177.6
3635.182
2592.559
6
-10
43.2
BEU-21-15-021
2177.753
3635.086
2592.118
12
-28
159
BEU-21-20-011
1991.852
3323.38
2444.051
196
22
31.8
BEU-21-30-005
2050.383
3223.386
2248.147
8
-34
80.2
BEU-21-30-006
2050.561
3222.519
2248.241
26
-53
69.6
BEU-21-30-010
2159.058
3381.587
2223.175
237
31
46.5
BEU-21-30-012
2156.736
3382.424
2220.618
228
0
59
BEU-21-30-013
2106.127
3382.927
2200.114
296
-36
109.2
BEU-21-30-028
2315.912
3255.547
2200.884
210
-11
147.9
BEU-21-30-029
2315.988
3255.565
2201.201
208
-1
117.4
BEU-21-30-030
2316.278
3255.275
2200.736
197
-14
165.5
BEU-21-30-031
2316.722
3255.158
2200.98
184
-7
177.4
Table 4: Monarch combined gold resources
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
|Croinor Gold 1
|Measured Resources
80,100
8.44
21,700
|Indicated Resources
724,500
9.20
214,300
|Total Measured and Indicated
804,600
9.12
236,000
|Total Inferred
160,800
7.42
38,400
|Beaufor Mine 2
|Measured Resources
121,000
5.62
21,900
|Indicated Resources
310,100
7.10
70,800
|Total Measured and Indicated
431,100
6.68
92,700
|Total Inferred
134,600
6.96
30,100
|McKenzie Break 3
|In-pit
|Total Indicated
1,441,377
1.80
83,305
|Total Inferred
2,243,562
1.44
104,038
|Underground
|Total Indicated
387,720
5.03
62,677
|Total Inferred
1,083,503
4.21
146,555
|Swanson 4
|In-pit
|Total Indicated
1,864,000
1.76
105,400
|Total Inferred
29,000
2.46
2,300
|Underground
|Total Indicated
91,000
2.86
8,400
|Total Inferred
87,000
2.87
8,000
TOTAL COMBINED 5
Measured and Indicated Resources
Inferred Resources
588,482
329,393
1 Source: Monarch Gold prefeasibility study (January 19, 2018) and resource estimate (January 8, 2016). This resource estimate was prepared for Monarch Gold and has not been reviewed by a qualified person for Monarch Mining as required under National Instrument 43-101 and is thus considered as an historical estimate.
2 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Beaufor Mine, December 18, 2020, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Carl Pelletier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc. and John Langton, P. Geo., JPL GeoServices Inc.
3 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, February 1, 2021, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., Daniel Gaudreault, P.Eng., Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., GoldMinds GeoServices Inc.
4 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Project, January 22, 2021, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Alain Carrier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc.
5 Numbers may not add up due to rounding.
