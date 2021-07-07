Digital River's API-driven solutions bring brands increased flexibility to accelerate cross-border ecommerce expansion

Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced Lenbrook Group, the distributor of premium home audio, video and other consumer electronics, is now using Digital River's API-driven solutions to access the company's Global Seller Services on the WooCommerce platform. The integration allows for a seamless customer experience using Lenbrook Group's commerce platform of choice, while incorporating Digital River's solution of payments, taxes, compliance and fraud mitigation into its sites to accelerate cross-border ecommerce expansion. Lenbrook built its own integration using Digital River's API Toolkit, which allows Lenbook brands, including PSB Speakers, Bluesound and The Audio Factory, to power the back end functions of their sites with Digital River's extensive experience in global commerce while Lenbrook Group maintains the customer experience shoppers have come to expect.

"By opening up its powerful APIs, Digital River has allowed us to access their industry-leading merchant of record checkout solution while still having control over the look and feel of our sites and without having to reconstruct the shopper experience we've already built on WooCommerce," said Kevin Walker, marketing operations lead at Lenbrook Group. "Digital River offered us the flexibility to integrate its solution how and when we wanted, which made this the obvious choice for us to best serve our customers."

Until now, brands on the WooCommerce platform did not have access to Digital River's decades of expertise handling the complete checkout functions of selling globally. While Lenbrook built its own integration, brands using the WooCommerce platform have an expedited option of accessing Digital River's Global Seller Services through a new plugin available on the WordPress.org marketplace. The new plugin was built by rtCamp, using Digital River's new Partner Integration Program, and is available here.

"Companies looking to sell globally face enormous regulatory and localization hurdles. Digital River gives them an easy way to access the expertise needed to quickly and confidently enter new global markets without making significant upfront investments in time, costs and resources," said Adam Coyle, CEO at Digital River. "Our goal is to eliminate the complexities that come with global ecommerce and provide flexibility for brands to use our solutions on the platform of their choice."

Now, Digital River can offer WooCommerce customers one of the industry's most powerful solutions to allow them to grow revenue, expand globally and create seamless buying experiences for consumers.

For more information visit DigitalRiver.com.

About Digital River

With more than 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global commerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buying experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfillment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on their behalf. Brands benefit from our Global Seller Services, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

About Lenbrook Group

The Lenbrook Group of Companies is a privately held Canadian corporation who are the owners of NAD Electronics, PSB Speakers, Bluesound and Bluesound Professional. Formed in 1978, Lenbrook initially was a national distributor of electronics and communications products in Canada and has grown to become a leading global supplier to over 80 countries around the world.

Twitter Tags: ecommerce, @DigitalRiverInc

Click to Tweet: New! Brands on the WooCommerce platform can now leverage @DigitalRiverInc's global seller services for global commerce simplified: https://wordpress.org/plugins/global-seller-services-for-woocommerce/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005068/en/

Contacts:

Natalie Wires

Director, Strategic Marketing

Digital River

+1 612-230-4013

publicrelations@digitalriver.com