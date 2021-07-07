Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Die neue "Cash Cow"!? Aktienkurs steigt und steigt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ5Z ISIN: US23344K2015 Ticker-Symbol: 85H0 
Tradegate
07.07.21
12:58 Uhr
8,720 Euro
+0,198
+2,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC IV UTS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC IV UTS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5318,91314:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC IV
DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC IV UTS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC IV UTS8,720+2,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.