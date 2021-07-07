Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.: Classworx Announces Upcoming Event with Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson of ADM Endeavors Inc on Monday July 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Classworx, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx, is excited to announce an upcoming interview with Marc Johnson, CEO and Chairman of ADM Endeavors Inc. (OTCQB:ADMQ).

To reserve a spot in the live Zoom interview with Marc Johnson of ADM Endeavors Inc please click here. The event is taking place on July 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST. We will be discussing various subsidiaries of ADM Endeavors Inc.

Classworx is the leading community for virtual instructors and others offering Zoom events to list their events on Classworx. Classworx provides a place for instructors, performers, and professionals to host live events via Zoom and earn money from attendees via Stripe. Anyone can use the ClassWorx platform to host classes, seminars, events, one-on-one training sessions and more to earn a living remotely. Instructors join Classworx, set up their profile, link their Zoom and Stripe Accounts and post their class or event schedule for attendees to find. During setup, instructors have the ability to include pictures, a video, a bio and their schedule that displays upcoming classes. Instructors are also able to offer free events if they choose to do so.

In addition to instructors and students, Classworx is also offering its services to anyone including individuals, businesses, musicians, celebrities and athletes who want to communicate in a virtual setting, or to create their own profiles and provide visitors information of when they will be virtually available and what they will be covering during those times.

ClassWorx has an upcoming interview with ADM Endeavors Inc. CEO and Chairman Marc Johnson. The event, Classworx, Inc. Interview with ADM Endeavors Inc. ADMQ Chairman CEO Marc Johnson, will take place on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST. The interview is scheduled to last approximately 30 minutes and will cover various subsidiaries of ADM Endeavors Inc.

The interview is available at no cost to attendees. Reserve your spot here.

Classworx offers interviews through Zoom. To request an interview package, please contact Classworx at 470-448-4734 or by email at classworx@classworx.com.

Watch Previous Interviews on Classworx

About ADM Endeavors Inc.

Since 2010, ADM Endeavors' wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital services, import wholesale, government procurement and school/work wear uniforms. Just Right Products has maximized its work area by offering on site traditional brick and mortar retail within its manufacturing facility. This allows the most efficient use of labor with all employees cross trained for retail, sales, and production work.

The Retail Sales Division focuses on "Anything With A Logo" products. Ranging from products such as business cards to coffee cups, apparel like t-shirts and hoodies, to even more unique products like portable speakers and pillow, customers have tens of thousands of unique products from which to select. The Import Wholesale Department adds to this selection by sourcing products overseas for both retail and wholesale customers. The recently created Government Procurement Department assists Municipalities, Schools, Law Enforcement, Fire Protection, Parks & Recreation, Public Works, Public Safety, Zoning and other government entities in securing their apparel and promotional products. And finally, the Uniform Division currently contracts with over 10 local private and charter schools in all uniform needs while also working with various businesses for employee uniform apparel.

To meet its customer needs, Just Right Products has implemented state of the art in house production that is supplemented with factory direct international sourcing. The onsite Screen Printing Production utilizes five screen printing machines to print garments, bags, masks, etc. and can produce more than 8,000 units per day. Embroidery Production also onsite has equipment with over 50 heads of embroidery capacity. The Digital Services Department employs four digital artists to create brand new for customers or refine artwork submitted for orders. All departments work in tandem to ensure a high level of customer service and quality products.

Just Right Products, Inc. has ten Sales People on staff who serve over 1000 customers per year. We have employees that are fluent in Chinese, Spanish, Hindi and Arabic thereby affording significant opportunities to interact directly with both customers and product sources internationally. In addition, Sage, an online B2B platform, expands our product offering to an additional 45,000 wholesale customers.

Looking forward ADM is currently in the zoning stage with the city of Fort Worth in moving their facility to over 17.5 acres of land that was acquired in 2020. Site and building plans have been created to house approximately 70,000 square feet of both retail and production space.

About Classworx, Inc. (formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.)

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ('virtual classes'). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

Contact:

Raymond Firth

470-448-4734

www.classworx.com

SOURCE: Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654544/Classworx-Announces-Upcoming-Event-with-Chairman-and-CEO-Marc-Johnson-of-ADM-Endeavors-Inc-on-Monday-July-12-2021-at-1200-PM-EST