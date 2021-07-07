Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Subsidiary and Roselle Capital Establish JV to Deploy Clean-Seas' Waste-Plastic Tech Solutions in SE Asia and Region; The Companies have Submitted Proposals to Malaysian and Georgian Governments, Targeti

LOS ANGELES, CA and LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has established a joint venture (JV) with London-based Roselle Capital in which both parties will collaborate to deploy Clean-Seas' pyrolysis technology in Asia to convert waste plastic into valuable commodities and/or clean energy.

With deep ties to Asian governments and private sectors, Roselle Capital is an independent private equity and capital formation boutique that focuses on brokering Asian and Western strategic deals. Roselle is leading the development of Sabah Wellness Place medical facilities which are designed to be self-sustaining to include green energy and value-added plastic waste conversion. The Firm is actively developing a Sabah Wellness Place in Sabah, Malaysia and in the Caucasus nation of Georgia amongst other locations.

JV Terms

Under the terms of the definitive JV agreement, Roselle has requested Clean-Seas to develop proposals to implement its pyrolysis technology for Malaysia and Georgia for installation in Sabah Wellness Place clinics as well as elsewhere in those countries.

Clean-Seas submitted its initial proposal to the Malaysian State Government in 2020 but it was put on hold due to Covid restrictions. Today, that proposal and a similar proposal for the government of Georgia have been submitted, updated, are under active discussion toward finalizing details expected to lead to definitive engagements facilitated by Roselle. Upon the Clean-Seas' proposals being accepted, Roselle shall provide financing for the projects and the two parties will share in the projects' profits equally.

Commentary

Commenting on the JV, Dan Bates, Chief Executive Officer, Clean Vision, said, "We've long been intent on penetrating the projected $7 billion Asian marketplace with our industrial-scale pyrolysis tech plants that convert waste-plastic into valuable commodities and/or green energy. We submitted a preliminary proposal to Malaysia last year when the pandemic hit. I'm relieved to report that today we have a clear path to pursue the business opportunities in both Malaysia and Georgia.

"With global commerce and travel re-opening, and with Roselle well incented to finance and help shepherd our proposals in Asia through to fruition, 2021 is quickly shaping up to be a breakout year. Additionally," Mr. Bates said, "Our Clean-Seas new business initiative in New England is continuing to gain traction."

Shaun Wootton, a senior principal of Roselle Capital, said, "Countries such as Malaysia and Georgia are quite sensitive to their environment as it plays an important role in both countries' growing eco-tourism business and tourism overall. Accordingly, the ability to build plants that convert waste plastic into commodities or energy - with a solid ROI and short payback period - makes doing business with Clean-Seas a win-win proposition.

"Roselle has 'boots on the ground' and strong connections with governments of both countries and is as optimistic for getting Clean-Seas' pyrolysis plants built as we are for our Sabah Wellness Place medical initiative, and others like it, that we expect to roll out elsewhere in Asia," he added.

Asian Plastic Waste-to-Energy Marketplace

The Asian waste-plastic pyrolysis market opportunity is both timely and vast. According to a UN report dated Dec. 7, 2020: In the context of plastic waste, the 3R Declaration of Asian Mayors in April 2018 stated, "Strive towards complete ban of illegal disposal of plastics in eco-sensitive or eco-fragile areas, including tourist areas close to oceans, rivers, lakes, wetlands, other water bodies and mountains."

A McKinsey and Company report states, "Plastics reuse and recycling could generate a profit-pool growth of as much as $60 billion for the (global) petrochemicals and plastics sector, a fourfold increase over what is achieved today." Asia is the second largest region at 12.1% ($7.26 billion), behind only China and twice that of North America. Of that global market, pyrolysis represents the largest process segment at 25.4%, over twice that of next-place monomer recycling.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers "best in class" full solution's provider sourcing and deployment of the latest technologies for waste-to-energy recycling, securing feedstock and off-take agreements.

The Company expects to develop socially impactful programs, improving quality of life, and conforming to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Clean-Seas is driven by the 3P's, People, Planet and Profit. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com/

About Roselle Capital

Roselle Capital is an independent Private Equity brokerage, capital introduction boutique with expanded sector coverage and a focused approach. With a global network of wealth managers, family offices, investment companies, enterprises and UHNW, Roselle provide tailored solution to our clients. For more information, visit: rosellecapital.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

