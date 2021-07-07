

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Läderach said that it has signed lease agreements with Simon to open 15 new premium chocolate stores from coast-to-coast starting in the beginning of August through September.



Läderach will open stores in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and Virginia.



Each store will feature more than 85 varieties of fresh artisanal chocolate directly from Switzerland. The stores will also include a dedicated FrischSchoggi--fresh chocolate-- counter, where chocolate lovers can select multiple varieties of its iconic hand-broken chocolate bark, Läderach said in a statement.



Läderach noted that it will open 15 additional store locations by the end of third-quarter of 2021.



In June, Läderach opened two stores in South Florida, including Miami's Aventura Mall.



