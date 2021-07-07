

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Reaction to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS Report for May might influence Wednesday's trading.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading higher. Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly higher.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 31.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 8.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 78.75 points.



Asian shares finished lower on Tuesday. The Dow and the S&P 500 climbed well off their worst levels but still closed in the red. The Dow slid 208.98 points or 0.6 percent to 34,577.37 and the S&P 500 dipped 8.80 points or 0.2 percent to 4,343.54, but the Nasdaq rose 24.32 points or 0.2 percent to 14,663.64.



On the economic front, the Redbook, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, is scheduled at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 18.2 percent.



Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 9.30 million, while job openings in the prior month were 9.286 million.



The Federal Open Market Committee of FOM's minutes, reported three weeks after the meeting, is expected at 2.00 pm ET.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in 'Understanding Inflation, the Economy and the Federal Reserve System' question-and-answer session before the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Business Journalism Task Force at 3.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday. Chinese stocks advanced as Beijing stepped up supervision of Chinese firms listed overseas. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 23.46 points, or 0.66 percent, to 3,553.72 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 112.24 points, or 0.40 percent, at 27,960.62.



Japanese shares fell. The Nikkei average dropped 276.26 points, or 0.96 percent, to 28,366.95 while the broader Topix index closed 0.86 percent lower at 1,937.68.



Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 65.10 points, or 0.90 percent, to 7,326.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 67.90 points, or 0.90 percent, at 7,599.30.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining by 1.65 points or 0.03 percent. The German DAX is adding 136.96 points or 0.88 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 28.04 points or 0.39 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 44.37 points or 0.37 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.38 percent.



