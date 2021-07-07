BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Quarterly Interim Dividend - Currency Election Form
London, July 7
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Quarterly Interim Dividend - Currency Election Form
A copy of the currency election form for the quarterly interim dividend will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
7 July 2021
