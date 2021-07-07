Atos International: EcoAct drives the new pan-industry Eco Rating scheme for mobile phones

EcoAct, an Atos company, works together with Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, Telia Company and Vodafone on new consumer labelling to identify more sustainable mobile phones

Madrid July 7, 2021 - EcoAct, an Atos company, manages and orchestrates the Eco Rating project , a new pan-industry labelling scheme recently initiated by five of Europe's leading mobile operators. The Eco Rating label will help consumers identify and compare the most sustainable mobile phones and encourage manufacturers to reduce the environmental impact of their devices in terms of production, use, transport, and disposal.

The coordination support provided by EcoAct ranges from the definition of governance and communication protocols, through the management of calendars and budgets, to the creation of materials that facilitate working sessions and promote ideation and decision-making, all from a sustainable perspective.

As leader in international sustainability consultancy and project developer, EcoAct provides the methodology of the Eco Rating label and drives the collaborative process to facilitate the development of Eco Rating and its path to be a global standard for all mobile devices.

The Eco Rating initiative has been conjointly created by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica (operating under the O2 and Movistar brands), Telia Company and Vodafone to provide consistent and accurate information at retail on the environmental impact of producing, using, transporting and disposing of smartphones and feature phones. Eco Rating will enable operators and their customers to encourage a wider rating of phones and respond to the demand for more sustainable electronics.

A range of new consumer phones from 16 mobile phone brands will be assessed by the Eco Rating initiative, with others expected to be announced in the future. Launch partners include Bullitt Group - Home of CAT and Motorola rugged phones, Doro, HMD Global - Home of Nokia Phones, Huawei, MobiWire, Motorola / Lenovo, OnePlus, OPPO, Samsung Electronics, TCL / Alcatel, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

Starting in June 2021, the mobile operators began to introduce the distinct Eco Rating labelling at points of sale across 24 countries1 in Europe. Customers can learn more about the initiative and see how the rating is calculated by visiting www.ecoratingdevices.com .

Following a detailed assessment, each mobile phone handset will be given an overall Eco Rating score out of a maximum of 100 points to signal the environmental performance of the device across its entire life cycle. The Eco Rating label will also highlight five key aspects of mobile device sustainability, providing additional information about durability, repairability, recyclability, climate efficiency and resource efficiency.

Cristina Raventós, Director EcoAct Spain said: "Our 15-year expertise in helping businesses implement positive change in response to climate and carbon challenges is an asset in coordinating the participating companies, spreading the word about the initiative, and promoting a collaborative process in order to facilitate the label's development. We are proud to be a part of this European project and to help Eco Rating becoming a global standard for all mobile devices".

Jean-Philippe Poirault, EVP, Telecom, Media, Technology Industry, Atos said: "We're happy to see that the Telecom industry shares our commitment to reduce their environmental footprint and propose solutions to reduce customers' emissions. Our work engages our ecosystem in a virtuous circle of decarbonization, reinforcing Atos' position as the leader for sustainability in digital services and technology."

The Eco Rating scores from the 16 mobile phone brands will be leveraged by Atos within its Atos Digital Decarbonization eXchange Platform, the most comprehensive, end-to-end decarbonization capabilities on the market to enable and accelerate their journeys to net zero. The Atos Digital Decarbonization eXchange Platform allows enterprises and organizations to leverage digital to simplify and automate the collection, calculation, reporting, data analysis and visualization of emissions across the value chain. It is founded on Atos Digital Hub .

About EcoAct

A subsidiary of Atos, EcoAct is a private international sustainability project developer and consultancy, based in Paris, with 160 employees in offices in France, the UK, Spain, Turkey, the US and Kenya. The company has unmatched depth and breadth in delivering holistic solutions that enable companies to reduce their carbon emissions while driving business performance. EcoAct has carried out carbon reduction and sustainability projects for some of the world's leading brands, while also developing and partnering with carbon offsetting, biodiversity and economic development programs in Africa, Asia, China and the Americas. EcoAct is a CDP gold partner, a founding member of ICROA, a strategic partner in the implementation of the Gold Standard for Global Goals and reports to the United Nations Global Compact.

For more information, visit www.eco-act.com

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SEis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1The Eco Rating methodology will be rolled out in the following European countries: Albania, Austria,Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom.





