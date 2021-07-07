Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Partners with Industry Leader Pepscan to Accelerate Peptide Discovery Program

Companies forge relationship to accelerate peptide drug discovery for next-generation radiopharmaceuticals

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced it has entered into a collaborative partnership with Netherlands-based Pepscan Therapeutics B.V. ("Pepscan"), the all-in-one peptide service provider with proprietary peptide constraining technologies.

"Pepscan is clearly a world leader in peptide discovery and lead optimization, and we are delighted to have taken the first step on this journey," commented Michael K. Schultz, PhD, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Viewpoint. "In our diligence, the Pepscan team is technically and professionally the strongest we've had the pleasure to work with. We are particularly excited to see how their CLIPS innovative scaffold technology results in superior synthetic peptide candidates for us to develop."

Peptide-based radiopharmaceuticals have recently emerged as an exciting therapeutic and diagnostic platform in the areas of neuroendocrine tumors, prostate cancer, and other solid tumors. Pepscan's world-leading libraries of CLIPS (Chemical Linkage of Peptides onto Scaffolds) constrained peptides combined with its screening technologies and deep knowledge of the discovery process will result in optimal ligands which bind cancer-specific cellular targets with high affinity and selectivity. In post-discovery the candidates can be modified with Viewpoint's proprietary linker and chelator technology which is specific for the lead-212 therapeutic isotope and lead-203 imaging isotope. This allows Viewpoint's in-house scientists to optimize the pharmacokinetic "tuning" of the peptides to ensure high tumor uptake and reduced healthy organ uptake.

"We are excited to join Viewpoint's journey and enable them to develop life-improving breakthroughs. Ultimately, the success of our peptide discovery and optimization for radiopharmaceuticals lies in the technical strength, expertise, and understanding of the team that transitions our candidates into clinically relevant radiopharmaceutical drugs," added Pepscan's Director of Peptide Discovery, Michael Goldflam. "Given Viewpoint's track-record in translating its two lead products through development to clinic-ready status, we have great confidence that the Viewpoint team will achieve success based on our discovery results."

This collaborative partnership agreement provides an avenue for both Viewpoint and Pepscan to focus on their world-leading expertise and technologies in order to accelerate the process from discovery phase to clinic-ready radiopharmaceuticals. The terms of the agreement are to remain confidential.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-??-NET) programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

About Pepscan Therapeutics B.V.

Pepscan is an all-in-one partner in peptides, building on 25 years of experience in advancing and applying peptide expertise to facilitate customers in the development and production of peptides. At its end-to-end facility in Lelystad, the Netherlands, Pepscan offers a range of patented technologies, phage display capabilities, a lead-optimization array platform, and production facilities for R&D- to GMP-grade peptides, including libraries and neoantigen vaccines. Among its patents is the CLIPS technology, which locks peptides into active conformations.

Pepscan has a proven track record in the field of radiopharmaceuticals and synthesized precursors for radiolabeled peptides suitable for a wider range of applications. Its unique CLIPS phage display platform enables the discovery of highly constrained de novo peptides with enhanced affinities, selectivities and proteolytic stabilities. Next to the peptides emerging from the discovery platform, Pepscan has successfully produced radiopharmaceutical peptides as developed by customers themselves.

