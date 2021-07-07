Green Monké Launches in California with Three Infused Sodas that Make Happy Hour Even Happier with 3mg THC, 6mg CBD

Starting today, the United Kingdom's number one CBD social tonic is now available with THC in California as Green Monké, a happy new low-dose, cannabis-infused line of sodas that celebrate people who love to laugh and make every moment memorable. With three summer-loving flavors-Tropical Citrus, Orange Passionfruit and Mango Guava-Green Monké can hang without the hangover thanks to its 3mg THC and 6mg CBD for fast effects that deliver the party. Green Monké offers easy-drinking sodas that make happy hour even happier, and are best served chilled or over ice and garnished with a slice of orange.

Green Monké offers easy-drinking infused sodas that make happy hour even happier. (Photo: Business Wire)

Whether drinking less alcohol, or simply looking for a laugh, Green Monké is an anytime soda that pairs well with your favorite bag of chips or anything fun. Pizza delivery, movie nights, avocado-is-extra moments, and parties of all sizes, Green Monké goes where the energy flows.

"We're incredibly excited for people to taste Green Monké and experience how our social sodas spark happiness and deliver the party," said Pat Gleeson, Green Monké President and CEO. "California's good-time vibes make it the perfect place for the UK's best-selling cannabis drink to launch in America."

Since feeling fun and frivolous can be a challenge for some, Green Monké is committed to helping California communities by supporting mental health organizations and nonprofits that assist people who experience isolation and loneliness. Green Monké contributes one percent of all gross profits to Californian organizations providing mental health services to people in need.

With a 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC, Green Monké is the happy soda for happy hour that gives you an effervescent and easy social high. Green Monké is vegan, gluten-free and has only 5g sugar and 25 calories per 12oz can. Green Monké is available direct-to-consumers in Los Angeles through www.greenmonke.com, delivered by Pineapple Express. In addition, consumers can shop throughout California via dispensaries and delivery services such as Sweet Flower in Los Angeles, Basa Collective and Marygold Delivery in San Francisco, and Cannable Delivery in Fresno. The happy soda retails for $5 per can and $18 for four-packs.

ABOUT GREEN MONKÉ

England does a few things bloody well. Pop music, fish and chips, and now Green Monké. The United Kingdom's number one CBD social tonic is now a THC-infused happy soda for happier hours with 3mg THC plus 6mg CBD. With three incredible flavors-Tropical Citrus, Orange Passionfruit and Mango Guava-Green Monké can hang without the hangover. Backed by St. Peter's Spirits, Green Monké launched in California and will soon expand to more adult-use regions throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.greenmonke.com and follow on Instagram @drinkgreenmonke.

