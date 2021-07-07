CryptoSX: Link Capital Group To Raise USD10 Million Via Security Token Offering (STO)

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Link Capital Group has announced that it intends to raise up to USD10 million via a Security Token Offering (STO), with assets backed by two tranches of 50,000 Agarwood trees (total 100,000 trees) in Lao PDR.

The funds raised will go towards the expansion of the existing pre-processing facilities in Lao PDR and to build the Centre of Excellence facility in Singapore to process the 100,000 trees.

The tokenised offering will be known as Liquid Gold (Ticker code: LQGO) and is expected to be listed by end of July 2021on CEZA licensed, Cryptosx Digital Asset Exchange (https://cryptosx.io).

The entire crop of 100,000 Agarwood trees will be insured by international 'A' rated insurers from Europe to mitigate the risks against losses from natural disasters, theft, malicious damage, etc.

The global market for agarwood is estimated between USD15-16 billion and is rapidly growing as the current supply can barely meet 30% of the global demand. The company is focused on the following three key market segments:

Middle East

Usage: Wellness / Daily Products / Religious and Cultural Usage Europe

Usage: Main stream perfumers as a base note in fragrances North Asia

Usage: Medicinal (Traditional Chinese Medicine), Wellness (Aromatherapy, Tea, incense), Lifestyle Products

Based on its estimated output of existing agarwood plantation in Lao PDR, the company is expected to achieve a projected sales of USD200 million in 5 years.

Link Capital Group is honoured to announce the addition of two highly respected individuals to its panel of strategic advisors:

Mr Teng Theng Dar, Director of Business Compass Consultancy & Mr Chong Kok Kee, Angel Investor & Board Advisor.

Both gentlemen are highly respected business individuals and their addition to our panel of advisors will lend expertise, insights and guidance to help us accelerate our business goals. (Read more: https://www.linkcapitalsg.com/core-team).

Interested parties are welcome to contact us for more information on how to participate in this exciting opportunity at: https://www.linkcapitalsg.com/contact.

For further information please contact:

Jimmy Lee

Link Capital Pte Ltd

enquiry@linkcapitalsg.com

Or visit our website:

www.linkcapitalsg.com

About Link Capital Pte Ltd

Link Capital is a Singapore-based agri-tech company that is poised to become one of the leading producers of agarwood products in Asia. It is committed to capture this unique market in a sustainable and responsible manner.

Link Capital is on a mission to transform ASEAN agarwood plantations into valuable agri-tech industries, plugged into the global supply chain to meet increasing demand for quality healthcare and lifestyle products. This will enable stakeholders like the local Governments and communities to improve per capital income and achieve sustainable development goals.

About Cryptosx

With the empowerment of world-leading technologies, Cryptosx is building a cutting-edge crypto exchange platform for Security Token Offering ('STO') backed by Fiat/Crypto conversion capabilities. Cryptosx is compliant with all of the applicable financial and virtual exchange policies and regulations of the Philippine government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority). Cryptosx was awarded a Full Principal License by CEZA in 2018.

Oud Oil

Agarwood trees awaiting processing

Agarwood chips

Agarwood chips

SOURCE: CryptoSX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654518/Link-Capital-Group-To-Raise-USD10-Million-Via-Security-Token-Offering-STO