Growing Consumer Shift towards Vegetarian Food Product to Spell Growth for the Bean Pasta Market: TMR

- A change in consumption patterns for pasta plates leads to the shift to vegetarianism as well as "flexitarianism" amongst consumers.

- Ever changing and increasing demand in the food and drink industry are constantly evolving. This growth in the food and beverage sector is likely to benefit the market.

ALBANY, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein-laden pasta has received a lot of attention as a nutritious addition in the global bean pasta market. Therefore, as they promote healthy dietary fibres, companies are driving innovations in faba and pea. These beans, such as faba, peas and legumes are gaining popularity as a source of high-quality protein produced domestically. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen and the Swedish University of Agriculture, for example, are boosting the effectiveness of their research and development activities by determining whether faba and pea bean proteins and fibres can be extracted for the purpose of commercialization of pasta products. This kind of research provides valuable perspectives to bean pasta businesses and creates growth opportunities for enterprises in the market.

Changes in the consumption behaviour of pasta staples are being driven by a shift in consumer desire toward "flexitarism" and vegetarianism, particularly in the west. Furthermore, due to the perceived advantages of reduced intake of carbohydrate and the growth of alternative grain choices like quinoa, a slight transition in consumer tastes is being seen. As a result, demand for bean pasta has increased overall in several developed countries.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Bean Pasta Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

The global bean pasta market is predicted to expand at a growth rate of 12.9% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2029. The market is likely to attain a market value of around US$ 7.3 Bn through 2029. Bean pasta companies should be involved in collaborative efforts with scientists to comprehend how bean fibres and proteins behave in high temperature heating. They are also stepping up their research into mechanical and structural attributes like chewing strength in order to create fresh pasta-like goods with desirable and edible qualities.

Key Findings of Market Report

Growing Consumer Inclination toward Nutritional Food Intake to Widen Market Scope

These days, people are becoming more knowledgeable about the food items they take and the nutrient content they provide. In recent years, nutrition has become an important element to consider before finalising on a purchase decision. Failure to do so can have a detrimental impact on product sales. As a result, bean pasta makers have begun to incorporate nutritionally complete goods. As a result, producers are turning to organic and natural components to create goods with better nutrition. Pasta is now made with rice, quinoa, lentils, buckwheat, pulses, and other such natural ingredients. These factors are likely to support growth of the global bean pasta market over the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2029.

Get Brochure to Know More Information on Bean Pasta Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Market Players are Coming up With Organic Pasta Products to Cater to the Demand of Younger Population

Generation Z and the millennial population both have a growing interest in 'special' pasta. Companies in the global bean pasta market are taking optimum advantage of this desire to think outside the box and come up with new items. As a result, producers are expanding the supply of organic green mung bean pasta, which is expected to observe high demand in the years to come. Manufacturers are putting more emphasis on legumes since their flour blends well with dough throughout the process of pasta making.

Bean Pasta Market: Growth Drivers

A growing number of people are choosing for new vegetable and bean pasta variants. Such developments are assisting the global bean pasta market to continue to expand. Because of their high fibre and protein content, bean and veggie pasta are becoming increasingly popular.

Besides that, since competitive rivalry is growing between producers of bean pasta, they are more likely to concentrate on innovation. Consequently, certain leading producers are investing in the development of research & development facilities to meet the evolving demand of consumers.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/48060

Bean Pasta Market: Key Competitors

Gold Harbor and Trader Joe's

Jinan Mintian Flour Co., Ltd

Harvest Innovations, LLC

Pedon SpA

The Only Bean

Kazidomi

Bean Pasta Market: Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Product Type

White Bean Pasta

Black Bean Pasta

Mung Bean Pasta

Adzuki Bean Pasta

Soybean Pasta

Edamame

Green Bean

Pasta Type

Spaghetti

Fettuccine

Rotini

Penne

Elbow

Shell

Packing Type

Pouches

Cartons

Cans

Distribution Channel

Store-based Retail

Online Retail

Purchase Premium Research Report on Bean Pasta Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry,

Faba Beans Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/faba-beans-market.html

Cacao Beans Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cacao-beans-market.html

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/bean-pasta-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg