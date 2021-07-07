International Consolidated Companies, Inc.: Blue Plant Farms, An International Consolidated Companies (OTC:INCC) Subsidiary, Executes Exclusive Distribution Agreement With HyOx Superwater, Inc.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / International Consolidated Companies (OTC:INCC) / Blue Plant Farms LLC:

INCC, through it's Blue Plant Farms subsidiary, has executed an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with HyOx Superwater, Inc. The agreement gives Blue Plant Farms LLC the exclusive right to represent/market/sell HyOx Superwater in the Cannabis (Marijuana & Hemp), Kava, and Kratom Agricultural Markets.

HyOx Superwater, Inc. developed a Proprietary Patent Pending CZF Technology that enables the energy-efficient production of hyper-oxygenated "Superwater". The oxygenation of this Superwater has yielded extraordinary results when used in the growing of cannabis. Reported findings presented by Dr. Rey Linares, MD, CEO of HyOx Superwater, have revealed the following noteworthy results:

3-day germination time (vs 6-9 days without HyOx)

95% seed germination rate (vs 65-70% without HyOx)

Plant roots 30-50% larger (vs previous harvest without HyOx)

Stronger seeds from oxygenated crop (increasing next crop's strength)

"We feel blessed to have developed this technology to improve the quality of water, the most essential substance on the planet." ~~Dr. Rey Linares

Dr. Rey Linares is a Medical Doctor in Oldsmar, FL who is Triple Board Certified: Pulmonoligist, Critical Care (ER), and Sleep. As Founder/Developer/CEO of HyOx Superwater, Inc., Dr. Rey's goal was to design a superior drinking water intended to introduce, on a cellular level, enriched oxygen into the human body at a rapid rate. In achieving this, Dr. Rey & The HyOx Superwater Team of Scientists also discovered the magnificent benefits the Superwater had on plant life. We are excited to explore the abundant possibilities this amazing relationship has to offer in the Cannabis/Kava/Kratom Agricultural Markets and beyond.

About Company (INCC): International Consolidated Companies (INCC) was founded in 2002. INCC is focused on acquiring and growing businesses that offer innovation, quality, and cost-efficient technologies.

