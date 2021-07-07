DJ MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit's discounters show 30% LFL sales uplift

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit's discounters show 30% LFL sales uplift 07-Jul-2021 / 17:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAGNIT'S DISCOUNTERS SHOW 30% LFL SALES UPLIFT Krasnodar, Russia (July 07, 2021): Discounters operated by Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, showed a 30% uplift in like-for-like sales versus convenience stores that previously occupied the premises. This was announced by Ruslan Ismailov, Magnit's Deputy CEO and Director of Retail Chain Management, during the Company's investor call. The increased sales performance is largely due to the uptick in traffic. Today, Magnit has 76 My Price discounters. In the last two months, the Company opened 25 pilot stores. According to Ismailov, by the end of the year, Magnit plans to bring the number of discounters up to 200, including 50 completely new stores to be built from the ground up, and will become the largest discounter store operator among the public federal retailers. At this time, the pilot format meets all of the Company's expectations. All discounters show positive EBITDA and net income after ramp-up. They have higher sales densities compared to convenience stores that previously occupied the premises and significantly lower operational expenses, primarily due to lower personnel costs-an average My Price discounter has 5 employees, compared to 11 people in a convenience store. Discounters also benefit from lower lease costs versus convenience stores, since they require less space and are more flexible in terms of location. Moreover, Magnit's discounters have a 30%-40% faster stock rotation versus comparable convenience stores, while requiring 40% less capital expenditures compared to the latter, which ensures an attractive return on investment. Magnit plans on continuing to develop the format and believes that it may become a substantial business segment within the Company's ecosystem. In the nearest future, Magnit will start using a distinct design for its new discounter openings, whereas existing stores mostly utilize a combination of visual elements borrowed from convenience stores. The Company will continue improving the format's assortment, aiming to eliminate similar SKUs within the same price tier and expand the range of non-food items and private labels. In addition to that, Magnit is also preparing to establish separate commercial and operations teams for the discounter format, which is today managed by employees responsible for convenience stores. « Ruslan Ismailov Magnit's Deputy CEO and Director of "Over the last few years, we have seen a growing customer demand for a store format that would Retail Chain offer a basic assortment of affordable products, private labels and high level of service. In our Management opinion, My Price discounters are a perfect fit to capture this demand. Given the scale of our business, including our own production capabilities, Magnit is best positioned to build a truly » competitive format that may potentially become a substantial segment of our business. Today, we work on improving the CVP and continue expanding the pilot, with the final decision on roll-out coming sometime next year."

Magnit began piloting My Price discounters in July 2020. This format is aimed at price-sensitive consumers. The stores have a total area of 150-250 square meters and carry a range of around 2,000 articles, with 65% of the assortment belonging to the lower price segments, and 20% represented by Magnit's private labels. The focus is on fast-moving consumer goods in value packs: vegetables, fruits, dry foods, dairy products, meat gastronomy, poultry, preserved foods, confections, baby food, drinks, pet food, household chemicals, etc. The discounters follow simple zoning principles and have only a basic equipment setup. This, however, does not affect the level of customer service, which remains high and meets all the requirements to a modern store.

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

